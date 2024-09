Experten sicher: "Jetzt Bitcoin statt S&P 500 ETF kaufen"

Bitcoin could break ATHs way sooner than you think.



The S&P 500 is now sitting 9% above its yearly high.$BTC is still lagging, 11% below its yearly high ($74k).



If BTC catches up to stocks (9% above yearly high) - this would imply a BTC price of $81,000.



The catchup begins. pic.twitter.com/VqpZ7oOrGg