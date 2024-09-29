Anzeige
Sonntag, 29.09.2024
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
PR Newswire
29.09.2024 18:12 Uhr
Huawei Peer-Recognized as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, 2024, Huawei announced that it has been peer-recognized a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure thanks to its Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings. This marks the fifth year in a row that Huawei has received this distinction. Notably, Huawei receives Customers' Choice distinctions in four of the six customer segments: Midsize Enterprise (50M - 1B USD); Public Sector, Government and Education; Asia/Pacific; and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Huawei peer-recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

As of June 30, 2024, customers across diverse sectors - including manufacturing, IT services, education, and telecommunication - have reviewed Huawei's complete Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. We believe their impressive feedback showed global recognition of Huawei from the industry influence, deployment scales, and mature commercial use perspectives.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure again," said Shawn Zhao, President of Huawei's Campus Network Domain. "Recently, Huawei launched the newly upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Campus that takes wireless, application, and O&M experience to new levels with AI technologies, ultimately accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises."

Looking ahead, Huawei will further innovate Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings from wireless, application, and O&M experience upgrade perspectives, helping all industries stride to the future of experience-centric intelligent campus networks.

For more about Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice, visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/enterprise-wired-wireless-lan-access-infrastructure

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Peer Contributors, 12 September 2024

Gartner, Peer Insights, Magic Quadrant and Customers' Choice badge are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518425/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-peer-recognized-as-a-2024-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-for-enterprise-wired-and-wireless-lan-infrastructure-302261856.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
