Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
26.09.24
19:03 Uhr
7,315 Euro
+0,085
+1,18 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2157,40529.09.
7,1257,32527.09.
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 03:06 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release New Analog G-SHOCK with Octagonal Bezel and Chronograph Dial

Full-Metal Model in the Slim and Popular 2100 Style

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new analog full-metal GMC-B2100 is a chronograph timepiece in the 2100 Style, which is known for its iconic octagonal bezel.

GMC-B2100D

With the 2019 release of the first 2100 Style watch - the GA-2100 digital-analog combination model - Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, stylish design, the 2100 Style has been proven popular around the world.

The new GMC-B2100 is a shock-resistant watch that boasts a full-metal octagonal bezel and three functional inset dials, for a bold, fully analog face design.

For this chronograph model with metal exterior and analog face, the band and the bezel's top surface feature a refined hairline treatment, while the subtly sloped bezel sides have been given a beautifully polished mirror finish. The indexes and inset dials are crafted using intricate fine processing technologies and finished with vapor deposition, not only delivering a high-quality texture but also ensuring excellent readability. The iconic octagonal design motif of the 2100 Style is incorporated into the inset dial ring in the 9 o'clock position as well as the screw-down crown, adding a powerful sense of presence to the full-metal form of the watch.

The new watch delivers practical utility, as well. The GMC-B2100 comes with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun and indoor light sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery. It is also equipped with the Mobile Link feature* for accurate timekeeping display and easy setting of alarms, world time and other functions when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth®.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

GMC-B2100D and GMC-B2100AD

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510881/GMC_B2100_KV__1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510882/front__3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-new-analog-g-shock-with-octagonal-bezel-and-chronograph-dial-302254269.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.