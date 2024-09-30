

EQS Newswire / 30/09/2024 / 10:23 UTC+8

RaffAello Partners with Templeton to Illuminate AI Rising Stars At the end of September 2024, Hong Kong stocks experienced a dramatic rebound, with the Hang Seng Index surging back above 20,000 points and achieving a record single-day trading volume exceeding HKD 445.7 billion, marking one of the most active trading days in the history of Hong Kong equities. Concurrently, in the latest global financial center rankings, Hong Kong has returned to the top three, reinstating the "Nylonkong" dynamic, which underscores the robust capital-raising capabilities of Hong Kong stocks. Previously, renowned U.S. hedge fund manager David Tepper advocated for acquiring all China-related assets. However, earlier on, RaffAello Securities (HK) Ltd., known as the designated agent for tycoons, had quietly taken action to assist enterprises in expanding and strengthening their operations. The latest company to leverage RaffAello's expertise to enhance its market presence is Shenzhen HQVT Technology Co., Ltd. ("HQVT"). As a leading firm specializing in AI algorithms and products in China, HQVT plays a crucial role in big data by comprehensively perceiving the physical world and making informed decisions. Collaborating with world-renowned experts in artificial intelligence, optical systems, operating systems, and file systems, HQVT continuously explores various domains within smart cities. The company has developed over 100 algorithms utilizing deep learning techniques across multiple spectra, including visible light, near-infrared, far-infrared, acoustic waves, millimeter waves, and terahertz, garnering widespread acclaim across various projects. HQVT's partners include Alibaba Cloud, China Railway Group (HKSE: 0390), CRRC Corporation (HKSE: 1766), and SenseTime (HKSE: 0020). Earlier this year, during one of the market's most challenging periods, RaffAello successfully raised USD 10 million for the Hong Kong fashion label Paprika, with investors including Franklin Templeton's Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund LPF, showcasing RaffAello's impressive fundraising capabilities. HQVT has previously completed multiple rounds of financing, with investors such as Shenzhen HTI Group and Shenzhen Fountain Investment Management Ltd. Additionally, Zheshang Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (NEEQ: 834089), listed on the New Third Board, has participated in two rounds of financing, further indicating that HQVT's potential has yet to be fully realized. In this latest venture, the RaffAello Opportunity Fund and Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund will each invest HKD 75 million, becoming shareholders in HQVT and joining forces with prominent Chinese investment institutions. Over the years, RaffAello has successfully introduced significant family capital from notable figures such as Henderson's Peter Lee and CK Life Sciences into a number of Hong Kong-listed companies, including China Wantian Holdings Ltd., Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited, and Purapharm Corporation Limited, thereby earning its reputation as the "Tycoon Designated Agent." As global competition in AI intensifies, HQVT is poised to emerge as a new star for China's artificial intelligence on the international stage. 30/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

