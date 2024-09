TOKYO, Sept 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has officially been awarded two overseas CCS projects jointly submitted by the Japan Energy and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) with another company in the FY 2024 Public Offering for Research on Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects (Public Offering).For more information, visit: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2024/html/0000054620.html.Oceania CCS Project: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2024/files/0000054620_file1.pdfNorthern Offshore Malay Penninsula CCS Project: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2024/files/0000054620_file2.pdfInquiry Recipient:Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.