30.09.2024
Momentus Technologies Appointed to Drive Innovation in Venue and Event Management Operations at Dubai World Trade Centre

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), a global leader in the events and exhibitions industry has appointed Momentus Technologies as its partner to elevate its venue and event management operations. The strategic partnership follows a remarkable milestone in 2023, where DWTC welcomed 2.47 million visitors, solidifying its status as an international powerhouse. By integrating Momentus Technologies' state-of-the-art solutions, DWTC aims to transform its operations, setting new standards of efficiency and innovation across its diverse portfolio of high-profile, international exhibitions, and world-class conferences.

Momentus Logo JPG Digital

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre said: "At DWTC, we have built a reputation for maintaining exceptional standards in event and venue management, consistently meeting the evolving demands of the industry. Our partnership with Momentus Technologies is the next step in our journey to enhancing operational excellence. By integrating Momentus' cutting-edge platform, we are not just boosting efficiency, but also setting new industry benchmarks. This collaboration enables us to continue delivering outstanding experiences for our global stakeholders, reinforcing DWTC's leadership in international exhibitions and events."

Momentus Technologies, renowned for delivering innovative venue and event management solutions, will provide a bespoke integrated platform to manage DWTC's extensive event bookings, event and venue operations, and real-time data analysis. Momentus will leverage its expertise in handling complex logistics through innovative technology and work hand in hand with DWTC to continue to enhance efficiencies and deliver exceptional service quality across DWTC's wide range of events.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Momentus as we expand our footprint in the Middle East," stated Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. "We are honored to be chosen by the largest exhibition venue in the UAE and contribute to their mission of setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our platform's advanced capabilities will support DWTC in achieving its strategic goals and enhancing its operational agility not only for today but well into the future."

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.
www.dwtc.com

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 50 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely.
https://gomomentus.com/

Contact
North America Public Relations: Rebecca Meckstroth rebecca.meckstroth@gomomentus.com
EMEA and APAC Public Relations: Miriam Hageboeck miriam.hageboeck@gomomentus.com

Dubai World Trade Centre logo

Dubai World Trade Centre Appoints Momentus Technologies to Drive Innovation in Venue and Event Management Operations

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290838/Momentus_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517793/Momentus_Technologies__Dubai_World_Trade_Centre_logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517794/Momentus_Technologies__Dubai_World_Trade_Centre_Appoints_Momentus_Technologies_to_Drive_Innovation.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/momentus-technologies-appointed-to-drive-innovation-in-venue-and-event-management-operations-at-dubai-world-trade-centre-302261326.html

