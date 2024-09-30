Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Von 0,059 € auf 0,26 €: Die Gold-Aktie, die alle Erwartungen übertrifft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
27.09.24
15:48 Uhr
18,320 Euro
+0,430
+2,40 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,75018,27007:05
17,66018,09027.09.
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 06:30 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu launches "Takane" - A large language model for enterprises offering the highest Japanese language proficiency in the world

With collaboration from Cohere, Fujitsu promotes the utilization of generative AI by achieving advanced customization in a secure private environment

News Facts:

  • Fujitsu launches Takane, a Japanese-language large language model (LLM) designed for secure enterprise use
  • Integrated into Fujitsu's AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi and offered through the all-in-one operation platform Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (DI PaaS)
  • Specialized and tailored for industry-specific use and trained for the Japanese language (world-class score on the JGLUE benchmark) to address the challenges of using LLMs in sensitive industries that require a high degree of accuracy and reliability

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the launch of Takane, a large language model (LLM) designed for enterprise use in secure private environments. Developed in collaboration with Cohere Inc., (1) Takane represents a significant leap forward in generative AI capabilities, offering world-class Japanese language capabilities.

Fujitsu will integrate this new LLM into its generative AI services on Fujitsu Kozuchi and offer it through Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (DI PaaS), an all-in-one operation platform that is part of Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's portfolio of solutions addressing cross-industry societal challenges. Takane will be available globally starting September 30, 2024.

Takane, which has achieved world-leading results on the Japanese General Language Understanding Evaluation (JGLUE) benchmark (2), is designed for enterprise use in a secure private environment. Fujitsu will offer Takane alongside its generative AI framework for enterprises which comprises knowledge graph extended RAG technology for referencing large-scale text and monitoring technology for generative AI that ensures output is compliant with laws, regulations, and corporate rules. With this comprehensive approach, Fujitsu aims to create an LLM that supports customers' business transformation.

With the launch of Takane, Fujitsu elevates its generative AI offerings on Fujitsu Kozuchi with a high-precision LLM tailored for secure private environments. This strategic move aligns with Fujitsu's vision for seamlessly integrating generative AI into business operations.

Takane will also be provided under an initiative to deliver total support for customers' generative AI journeys by combining the LLM with its Uvance Wayfinders consulting service and broader Fujitsu Uvance offerings. With this comprehensive approach, Fujitsu aims to empower customers to unlock new value and address societal issues by enhancing productivity, creativity, and innovation in their business operations.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-launches-takane---a-large-language-model-for-enterprises-offering-the-highest-japanese-language-proficiency-in-the-world-302262126.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.