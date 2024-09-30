FlowFest'24, the leading conference dedicated to business orchestration and process automation, is set to take place on October 15, 2024, starting at 15:00 CET 09:00 EST. Hosted by Flowable, this annual, free online event will unite industry experts and thought leaders from around the world. It is a must-attend for professionals seeking to explore the latest advancements in business orchestration and automation across three streams: Tech, Innovation, and Business.

This year's agenda is brimming with insightful sessions that will provide participants with a deep understanding of emerging trends. Highlights include a Forrester keynote on automation trends and the rise of the AI agent, an exploration of Gartner's newly introduced Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) framework, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, and its real-world applications in business settings.

Attendees will gain exclusive access to 12 sessions by industry-leading experts, offering invaluable insights into the future of business processes. In addition, they will have the unique opportunity to network with representatives from over 400 global companies, spanning a diverse array of industries.

For more information and to register, visit FlowFest'24.

About Flowable:

Flowable connects systems, data, and people for faster and smarter process automation. Bridge any complexity and increase efficiency and agility by leveraging Flowable's model-driven and low-code platform.

Drawing upon a rich heritage of Open Source BPM, Flowable allows for effortless integration, fast-time-to-market, and unmatched flexibility, making it the top choice for companies worldwide to successfully navigate challenges and offer outstanding customer experience.

www.flowable.com

