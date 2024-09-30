China Eastern Airlines (CEA) inaugurated a new direct flight route between Shanghai and Venice on Sept. 26, 2024. The flights, numbered MU785 and MU786, will operate three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Besides, another route directly connecting Xi'an to Milan was launched on the same day, with flight numbers MU5013 and MU5014, also operating three times weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

These new routes not only provide more convenient travel options for passengers between China and Italy but also open up fresh opportunities for cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations.

To celebrate the inaugural flights, CEA hosted special themed activities and ceremonies. These included traditional Chinese costume fashion shows, in-flight meals featuring Chinese and Italian elements, and souvenirs incorporating Chinese cultural motifs.

Besides, the chief flight attendants from both crews used in-flight Wi-Fi to video call each other, exchanging greetings and conveying best wishes to the passengers.

"Congratulations! Beautiful Shanghai and beautiful Venice!" "Marco Polo would've loved this route." "Awesome!" The two new routes garnered significant attention and enthusiastic responses from netizens.

Milan Airports, Malpensa Airport and Association of Lombardi Airport also extended their congratulations to CEA on social media platforms.

With the addition of the two new routes, CEA now operates four direct lines between China and Italy, including existing flights from Shanghai to Rome and Wenzhou to Rome.

This expanded network is expected to further enhance connectivity between China and Italy, as well as in the broader China-Europe region.

It is reported that CEA currently flies to 14 cities and 15 airports across nine European countries, including Paris, Marseille, London, Rome, Milan, Madrid, Frankfurt, and Budapest.

