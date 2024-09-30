InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 30

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / The Company announces that on 27 September 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
27 September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
5,000
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 82.7800
Highest price paid per share:
£ 84.0000
Average price paid per share:
£ 83.3857
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,346,005 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072);
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 5,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 27 September 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
5,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 84.0000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 82.7800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 83.3857
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
27/09/2024
10:06:25
BST
96
82.8600
XLON
1077453355228292
27/09/2024
10:06:58
BST
95
82.8400
XLON
1077453355228324
27/09/2024
10:08:41
BST
42
82.8400
XLON
1077453355228396
27/09/2024
10:08:41
BST
95
82.8200
XLON
1077453355228398
27/09/2024
10:16:23
BST
66
82.8400
XLON
1077453355228832
27/09/2024
10:27:44
BST
67
82.8200
XLON
1077453355229600
27/09/2024
10:38:26
BST
67
82.9600
XLON
1077453355230461
27/09/2024
10:59:23
BST
49
82.7800
XLON
1077453355231633
27/09/2024
11:04:51
BST
40
82.7800
XLON
1077453355232123
27/09/2024
11:13:08
BST
74
82.9000
XLON
1077453355232804
27/09/2024
11:23:21
BST
67
82.8800
XLON
1077453355233569
27/09/2024
11:35:34
BST
65
82.9000
XLON
1077453355234663
27/09/2024
11:49:42
BST
65
83.0000
XLON
1077453355235762
27/09/2024
12:00:24
BST
66
82.9800
XLON
1077453355236351
27/09/2024
12:19:00
BST
30
82.9400
XLON
1077453355237427
27/09/2024
12:19:00
BST
39
82.9400
XLON
1077453355237428
27/09/2024
12:33:29
BST
48
82.8800
XLON
1077453355238212
27/09/2024
12:41:38
BST
41
82.8600
XLON
1077453355238582
27/09/2024
12:45:53
BST
76
82.8600
XLON
1077453355238858
27/09/2024
13:11:56
BST
48
82.8000
XLON
1077453355240111
27/09/2024
13:16:51
BST
43
82.9000
XLON
1077453355240454
27/09/2024
13:18:44
BST
71
82.9400
XLON
1077453355240610
27/09/2024
13:35:20
BST
67
83.0200
XLON
1077453355241566
27/09/2024
13:45:49
BST
66
82.8600
XLON
1077453355241958
27/09/2024
14:00:36
BST
66
82.9400
XLON
1077453355242603
27/09/2024
14:10:35
BST
65
82.9400
XLON
1077453355243077
27/09/2024
14:24:22
BST
50
83.1000
XLON
1077453355243993
27/09/2024
14:30:20
BST
42
83.1200
XLON
1077453355244491
27/09/2024
14:33:06
BST
72
83.2000
XLON
1077453355244951
27/09/2024
14:41:27
BST
67
83.2600
XLON
1077453355245437
27/09/2024
14:48:44
BST
69
83.2600
XLON
1077453355245968
27/09/2024
14:59:38
BST
26
83.2800
XLON
1077453355247287
27/09/2024
14:59:38
BST
40
83.2800
XLON
1077453355247288
27/09/2024
15:05:34
BST
65
83.2400
XLON
1077453355247685
27/09/2024
15:13:30
BST
9
83.3000
XLON
1077453355248318
27/09/2024
15:13:30
BST
59
83.3000
XLON
1077453355248319
27/09/2024
15:21:36
BST
68
83.2000
XLON
1077453355249264
27/09/2024
15:31:04
BST
40
83.2800
XLON
1077453355250481
27/09/2024
15:31:51
BST
45
83.2600
XLON
1077453355250632
27/09/2024
15:33:40
BST
20
83.2000
XLON
1077453355250866
27/09/2024
15:33:40
BST
20
83.2000
XLON
1077453355250867
27/09/2024
15:35:05
BST
40
83.1400
XLON
1077453355251110
27/09/2024
15:35:32
BST
40
83.1200
XLON
1077453355251302
27/09/2024
15:38:00
BST
73
83.1000
XLON
1077453355251530
27/09/2024
15:41:14
BST
68
83.2200
XLON
1077453355252017
27/09/2024
15:44:16
BST
67
83.2200
XLON
1077453355252265
27/09/2024
15:47:35
BST
68
83.3000
XLON
1077453355252652
27/09/2024
15:50:18
BST
10
83.3800
XLON
1077453355252961
27/09/2024
15:52:25
BST
46
83.4200
XLON
1077453355253256
27/09/2024
15:54:00
BST
44
83.5200
XLON
1077453355253520
27/09/2024
15:55:37
BST
70
83.4800
XLON
1077453355253835
27/09/2024
15:58:42
BST
40
83.5400
XLON
1077453355254801
27/09/2024
16:00:54
BST
48
83.6600
XLON
1077453355255200
27/09/2024
16:02:34
BST
43
83.6400
XLON
1077453355255508
27/09/2024
16:04:24
BST
76
83.6600
XLON
1077453355255783
27/09/2024
16:07:31
BST
69
83.7200
XLON
1077453355256337
27/09/2024
16:11:13
BST
69
83.8400
XLON
1077453355256928
27/09/2024
16:13:09
BST
12
83.8200
XLON
1077453355257309
27/09/2024
16:14:52
BST
13
83.8800
XLON
1077453355257566
27/09/2024
16:15:20
BST
40
83.9600
XLON
1077453355257630
27/09/2024
16:15:20
BST
43
83.9400
XLON
1077453355257634
27/09/2024
16:18:56
BST
66
83.8600
XLON
1077453355258391
27/09/2024
16:23:06
BST
67
83.9400
XLON
1077453355259158
27/09/2024
16:25:24
BST
67
84.0000
XLON
1077453355259492
27/09/2024
16:29:32
BST
57
84.0000
XLON
1077453355260168
27/09/2024
16:29:32
BST
3
84.0000
XLON
1077453355260169
27/09/2024
16:29:32
BST
11
84.0000
XLON
1077453355260170
27/09/2024
16:33:09
BST
34
83.9000
XLON
1077453355260663
27/09/2024
16:33:09
BST
34
83.9000
XLON
1077453355260664
27/09/2024
16:37:23
BST
70
83.8400
XLON
1077453355261134
27/09/2024
16:42:11
BST
49
83.8400
XLON
1077453355261769
27/09/2024
16:43:30
BST
40
83.7800
XLON
1077453355261832
27/09/2024
16:47:02
BST
45
83.7400
XLON
1077453355262290
27/09/2024
16:47:04
BST
45
83.7200
XLON
1077453355262321
27/09/2024
16:52:04
BST
6
83.7800
XLON
1077453355263130
27/09/2024
16:52:28
BST
41
83.7800
XLON
1077453355263237
27/09/2024
16:52:34
BST
46
83.7200
XLON
1077453355263267
27/09/2024
16:55:53
BST
50
83.8000
XLON
1077453355263702
27/09/2024
16:58:09
BST
43
83.9000
XLON
1077453355263985
27/09/2024
17:01:01
BST
48
83.8800
XLON
1077453355264407
27/09/2024
17:04:29
BST
40
83.8800
XLON
1077453355265177
27/09/2024
17:06:09
BST
53
83.8600
XLON
1077453355265320
27/09/2024
17:06:28
BST
30
83.8400
XLON
1077453355265360
27/09/2024
17:06:28
BST
17
83.8400
XLON
1077453355265361
27/09/2024
17:08:55
BST
68
83.7800
XLON
1077453355265714
27/09/2024
17:12:05
BST
41
83.7800
XLON
1077453355266158
27/09/2024
17:12:08
BST
51
83.8000
XLON
1077453355266170
27/09/2024
17:14:22
BST
41
83.8600
XLON
1077453355266463
27/09/2024
17:16:24
BST
49
83.8600
XLON
1077453355266998
27/09/2024
17:18:43
BST
49
83.9000
XLON
1077453355267322
27/09/2024
17:19:02
BST
42
83.9000
XLON
1077453355267413
27/09/2024
17:21:23
BST
58
83.9000
XLON
1077453355267966
27/09/2024
17:21:41
BST
42
83.9400
XLON
1077453355268011
27/09/2024
17:24:02
BST
52
83.8800
XLON
1077453355268395
27/09/2024
17:25:19
BST
34
83.8800
XLON
1077453355268700
27/09/2024
17:25:19
BST
34
83.8800
XLON
1077453355268701
27/09/2024
17:27:54
BST
40
83.7800
XLON
1077453355269231
27/09/2024
17:28:39
BST
50
83.8200
XLON
1077453355269349
27/09/2024
17:29:25
BST
11
83.8000
XLON
1077453355269537
27/09/2024
17:29:33
BST
30
83.8000
XLON
1077453355269560
27/09/2024
17:29:55
BST
7
83.8200
XLON
1077453355269713
27/09/2024
17:29:55
BST
12
83.8200
XLON
1077453355269714
27/09/2024
17:29:55
BST
42
83.8200
XLON
1077453355269715
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC