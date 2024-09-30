InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 30

The Company announces that on 27 September 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 27 September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 82.7800 Highest price paid per share: £ 84.0000 Average price paid per share: £ 83.3857

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,346,005 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072);



Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 5,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 September 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 5,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 84.0000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 82.7800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 83.3857

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 27/09/2024 10:06:25 BST 96 82.8600 XLON 1077453355228292 27/09/2024 10:06:58 BST 95 82.8400 XLON 1077453355228324 27/09/2024 10:08:41 BST 42 82.8400 XLON 1077453355228396 27/09/2024 10:08:41 BST 95 82.8200 XLON 1077453355228398 27/09/2024 10:16:23 BST 66 82.8400 XLON 1077453355228832 27/09/2024 10:27:44 BST 67 82.8200 XLON 1077453355229600 27/09/2024 10:38:26 BST 67 82.9600 XLON 1077453355230461 27/09/2024 10:59:23 BST 49 82.7800 XLON 1077453355231633 27/09/2024 11:04:51 BST 40 82.7800 XLON 1077453355232123 27/09/2024 11:13:08 BST 74 82.9000 XLON 1077453355232804 27/09/2024 11:23:21 BST 67 82.8800 XLON 1077453355233569 27/09/2024 11:35:34 BST 65 82.9000 XLON 1077453355234663 27/09/2024 11:49:42 BST 65 83.0000 XLON 1077453355235762 27/09/2024 12:00:24 BST 66 82.9800 XLON 1077453355236351 27/09/2024 12:19:00 BST 30 82.9400 XLON 1077453355237427 27/09/2024 12:19:00 BST 39 82.9400 XLON 1077453355237428 27/09/2024 12:33:29 BST 48 82.8800 XLON 1077453355238212 27/09/2024 12:41:38 BST 41 82.8600 XLON 1077453355238582 27/09/2024 12:45:53 BST 76 82.8600 XLON 1077453355238858 27/09/2024 13:11:56 BST 48 82.8000 XLON 1077453355240111 27/09/2024 13:16:51 BST 43 82.9000 XLON 1077453355240454 27/09/2024 13:18:44 BST 71 82.9400 XLON 1077453355240610 27/09/2024 13:35:20 BST 67 83.0200 XLON 1077453355241566 27/09/2024 13:45:49 BST 66 82.8600 XLON 1077453355241958 27/09/2024 14:00:36 BST 66 82.9400 XLON 1077453355242603 27/09/2024 14:10:35 BST 65 82.9400 XLON 1077453355243077 27/09/2024 14:24:22 BST 50 83.1000 XLON 1077453355243993 27/09/2024 14:30:20 BST 42 83.1200 XLON 1077453355244491 27/09/2024 14:33:06 BST 72 83.2000 XLON 1077453355244951 27/09/2024 14:41:27 BST 67 83.2600 XLON 1077453355245437 27/09/2024 14:48:44 BST 69 83.2600 XLON 1077453355245968 27/09/2024 14:59:38 BST 26 83.2800 XLON 1077453355247287 27/09/2024 14:59:38 BST 40 83.2800 XLON 1077453355247288 27/09/2024 15:05:34 BST 65 83.2400 XLON 1077453355247685 27/09/2024 15:13:30 BST 9 83.3000 XLON 1077453355248318 27/09/2024 15:13:30 BST 59 83.3000 XLON 1077453355248319 27/09/2024 15:21:36 BST 68 83.2000 XLON 1077453355249264 27/09/2024 15:31:04 BST 40 83.2800 XLON 1077453355250481 27/09/2024 15:31:51 BST 45 83.2600 XLON 1077453355250632 27/09/2024 15:33:40 BST 20 83.2000 XLON 1077453355250866 27/09/2024 15:33:40 BST 20 83.2000 XLON 1077453355250867 27/09/2024 15:35:05 BST 40 83.1400 XLON 1077453355251110 27/09/2024 15:35:32 BST 40 83.1200 XLON 1077453355251302 27/09/2024 15:38:00 BST 73 83.1000 XLON 1077453355251530 27/09/2024 15:41:14 BST 68 83.2200 XLON 1077453355252017 27/09/2024 15:44:16 BST 67 83.2200 XLON 1077453355252265 27/09/2024 15:47:35 BST 68 83.3000 XLON 1077453355252652 27/09/2024 15:50:18 BST 10 83.3800 XLON 1077453355252961 27/09/2024 15:52:25 BST 46 83.4200 XLON 1077453355253256 27/09/2024 15:54:00 BST 44 83.5200 XLON 1077453355253520 27/09/2024 15:55:37 BST 70 83.4800 XLON 1077453355253835 27/09/2024 15:58:42 BST 40 83.5400 XLON 1077453355254801 27/09/2024 16:00:54 BST 48 83.6600 XLON 1077453355255200 27/09/2024 16:02:34 BST 43 83.6400 XLON 1077453355255508 27/09/2024 16:04:24 BST 76 83.6600 XLON 1077453355255783 27/09/2024 16:07:31 BST 69 83.7200 XLON 1077453355256337 27/09/2024 16:11:13 BST 69 83.8400 XLON 1077453355256928 27/09/2024 16:13:09 BST 12 83.8200 XLON 1077453355257309 27/09/2024 16:14:52 BST 13 83.8800 XLON 1077453355257566 27/09/2024 16:15:20 BST 40 83.9600 XLON 1077453355257630 27/09/2024 16:15:20 BST 43 83.9400 XLON 1077453355257634 27/09/2024 16:18:56 BST 66 83.8600 XLON 1077453355258391 27/09/2024 16:23:06 BST 67 83.9400 XLON 1077453355259158 27/09/2024 16:25:24 BST 67 84.0000 XLON 1077453355259492 27/09/2024 16:29:32 BST 57 84.0000 XLON 1077453355260168 27/09/2024 16:29:32 BST 3 84.0000 XLON 1077453355260169 27/09/2024 16:29:32 BST 11 84.0000 XLON 1077453355260170 27/09/2024 16:33:09 BST 34 83.9000 XLON 1077453355260663 27/09/2024 16:33:09 BST 34 83.9000 XLON 1077453355260664 27/09/2024 16:37:23 BST 70 83.8400 XLON 1077453355261134 27/09/2024 16:42:11 BST 49 83.8400 XLON 1077453355261769 27/09/2024 16:43:30 BST 40 83.7800 XLON 1077453355261832 27/09/2024 16:47:02 BST 45 83.7400 XLON 1077453355262290 27/09/2024 16:47:04 BST 45 83.7200 XLON 1077453355262321 27/09/2024 16:52:04 BST 6 83.7800 XLON 1077453355263130 27/09/2024 16:52:28 BST 41 83.7800 XLON 1077453355263237 27/09/2024 16:52:34 BST 46 83.7200 XLON 1077453355263267 27/09/2024 16:55:53 BST 50 83.8000 XLON 1077453355263702 27/09/2024 16:58:09 BST 43 83.9000 XLON 1077453355263985 27/09/2024 17:01:01 BST 48 83.8800 XLON 1077453355264407 27/09/2024 17:04:29 BST 40 83.8800 XLON 1077453355265177 27/09/2024 17:06:09 BST 53 83.8600 XLON 1077453355265320 27/09/2024 17:06:28 BST 30 83.8400 XLON 1077453355265360 27/09/2024 17:06:28 BST 17 83.8400 XLON 1077453355265361 27/09/2024 17:08:55 BST 68 83.7800 XLON 1077453355265714 27/09/2024 17:12:05 BST 41 83.7800 XLON 1077453355266158 27/09/2024 17:12:08 BST 51 83.8000 XLON 1077453355266170 27/09/2024 17:14:22 BST 41 83.8600 XLON 1077453355266463 27/09/2024 17:16:24 BST 49 83.8600 XLON 1077453355266998 27/09/2024 17:18:43 BST 49 83.9000 XLON 1077453355267322 27/09/2024 17:19:02 BST 42 83.9000 XLON 1077453355267413 27/09/2024 17:21:23 BST 58 83.9000 XLON 1077453355267966 27/09/2024 17:21:41 BST 42 83.9400 XLON 1077453355268011 27/09/2024 17:24:02 BST 52 83.8800 XLON 1077453355268395 27/09/2024 17:25:19 BST 34 83.8800 XLON 1077453355268700 27/09/2024 17:25:19 BST 34 83.8800 XLON 1077453355268701 27/09/2024 17:27:54 BST 40 83.7800 XLON 1077453355269231 27/09/2024 17:28:39 BST 50 83.8200 XLON 1077453355269349 27/09/2024 17:29:25 BST 11 83.8000 XLON 1077453355269537 27/09/2024 17:29:33 BST 30 83.8000 XLON 1077453355269560 27/09/2024 17:29:55 BST 7 83.8200 XLON 1077453355269713 27/09/2024 17:29:55 BST 12 83.8200 XLON 1077453355269714 27/09/2024 17:29:55 BST 42 83.8200 XLON 1077453355269715

