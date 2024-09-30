Anzeige
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Tradegate
26.09.24
09:46 Uhr
100,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,99 %
100,00101,0009:09
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 30

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / The Company announces that on 27 September 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

27 September 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

5,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 82.7800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 84.0000

Average price paid per share:

£ 83.3857

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,346,005 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072);

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 5,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 September 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

5,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 84.0000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 82.7800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 83.3857

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

27/09/2024

10:06:25

BST

96

82.8600

XLON

1077453355228292

27/09/2024

10:06:58

BST

95

82.8400

XLON

1077453355228324

27/09/2024

10:08:41

BST

42

82.8400

XLON

1077453355228396

27/09/2024

10:08:41

BST

95

82.8200

XLON

1077453355228398

27/09/2024

10:16:23

BST

66

82.8400

XLON

1077453355228832

27/09/2024

10:27:44

BST

67

82.8200

XLON

1077453355229600

27/09/2024

10:38:26

BST

67

82.9600

XLON

1077453355230461

27/09/2024

10:59:23

BST

49

82.7800

XLON

1077453355231633

27/09/2024

11:04:51

BST

40

82.7800

XLON

1077453355232123

27/09/2024

11:13:08

BST

74

82.9000

XLON

1077453355232804

27/09/2024

11:23:21

BST

67

82.8800

XLON

1077453355233569

27/09/2024

11:35:34

BST

65

82.9000

XLON

1077453355234663

27/09/2024

11:49:42

BST

65

83.0000

XLON

1077453355235762

27/09/2024

12:00:24

BST

66

82.9800

XLON

1077453355236351

27/09/2024

12:19:00

BST

30

82.9400

XLON

1077453355237427

27/09/2024

12:19:00

BST

39

82.9400

XLON

1077453355237428

27/09/2024

12:33:29

BST

48

82.8800

XLON

1077453355238212

27/09/2024

12:41:38

BST

41

82.8600

XLON

1077453355238582

27/09/2024

12:45:53

BST

76

82.8600

XLON

1077453355238858

27/09/2024

13:11:56

BST

48

82.8000

XLON

1077453355240111

27/09/2024

13:16:51

BST

43

82.9000

XLON

1077453355240454

27/09/2024

13:18:44

BST

71

82.9400

XLON

1077453355240610

27/09/2024

13:35:20

BST

67

83.0200

XLON

1077453355241566

27/09/2024

13:45:49

BST

66

82.8600

XLON

1077453355241958

27/09/2024

14:00:36

BST

66

82.9400

XLON

1077453355242603

27/09/2024

14:10:35

BST

65

82.9400

XLON

1077453355243077

27/09/2024

14:24:22

BST

50

83.1000

XLON

1077453355243993

27/09/2024

14:30:20

BST

42

83.1200

XLON

1077453355244491

27/09/2024

14:33:06

BST

72

83.2000

XLON

1077453355244951

27/09/2024

14:41:27

BST

67

83.2600

XLON

1077453355245437

27/09/2024

14:48:44

BST

69

83.2600

XLON

1077453355245968

27/09/2024

14:59:38

BST

26

83.2800

XLON

1077453355247287

27/09/2024

14:59:38

BST

40

83.2800

XLON

1077453355247288

27/09/2024

15:05:34

BST

65

83.2400

XLON

1077453355247685

27/09/2024

15:13:30

BST

9

83.3000

XLON

1077453355248318

27/09/2024

15:13:30

BST

59

83.3000

XLON

1077453355248319

27/09/2024

15:21:36

BST

68

83.2000

XLON

1077453355249264

27/09/2024

15:31:04

BST

40

83.2800

XLON

1077453355250481

27/09/2024

15:31:51

BST

45

83.2600

XLON

1077453355250632

27/09/2024

15:33:40

BST

20

83.2000

XLON

1077453355250866

27/09/2024

15:33:40

BST

20

83.2000

XLON

1077453355250867

27/09/2024

15:35:05

BST

40

83.1400

XLON

1077453355251110

27/09/2024

15:35:32

BST

40

83.1200

XLON

1077453355251302

27/09/2024

15:38:00

BST

73

83.1000

XLON

1077453355251530

27/09/2024

15:41:14

BST

68

83.2200

XLON

1077453355252017

27/09/2024

15:44:16

BST

67

83.2200

XLON

1077453355252265

27/09/2024

15:47:35

BST

68

83.3000

XLON

1077453355252652

27/09/2024

15:50:18

BST

10

83.3800

XLON

1077453355252961

27/09/2024

15:52:25

BST

46

83.4200

XLON

1077453355253256

27/09/2024

15:54:00

BST

44

83.5200

XLON

1077453355253520

27/09/2024

15:55:37

BST

70

83.4800

XLON

1077453355253835

27/09/2024

15:58:42

BST

40

83.5400

XLON

1077453355254801

27/09/2024

16:00:54

BST

48

83.6600

XLON

1077453355255200

27/09/2024

16:02:34

BST

43

83.6400

XLON

1077453355255508

27/09/2024

16:04:24

BST

76

83.6600

XLON

1077453355255783

27/09/2024

16:07:31

BST

69

83.7200

XLON

1077453355256337

27/09/2024

16:11:13

BST

69

83.8400

XLON

1077453355256928

27/09/2024

16:13:09

BST

12

83.8200

XLON

1077453355257309

27/09/2024

16:14:52

BST

13

83.8800

XLON

1077453355257566

27/09/2024

16:15:20

BST

40

83.9600

XLON

1077453355257630

27/09/2024

16:15:20

BST

43

83.9400

XLON

1077453355257634

27/09/2024

16:18:56

BST

66

83.8600

XLON

1077453355258391

27/09/2024

16:23:06

BST

67

83.9400

XLON

1077453355259158

27/09/2024

16:25:24

BST

67

84.0000

XLON

1077453355259492

27/09/2024

16:29:32

BST

57

84.0000

XLON

1077453355260168

27/09/2024

16:29:32

BST

3

84.0000

XLON

1077453355260169

27/09/2024

16:29:32

BST

11

84.0000

XLON

1077453355260170

27/09/2024

16:33:09

BST

34

83.9000

XLON

1077453355260663

27/09/2024

16:33:09

BST

34

83.9000

XLON

1077453355260664

27/09/2024

16:37:23

BST

70

83.8400

XLON

1077453355261134

27/09/2024

16:42:11

BST

49

83.8400

XLON

1077453355261769

27/09/2024

16:43:30

BST

40

83.7800

XLON

1077453355261832

27/09/2024

16:47:02

BST

45

83.7400

XLON

1077453355262290

27/09/2024

16:47:04

BST

45

83.7200

XLON

1077453355262321

27/09/2024

16:52:04

BST

6

83.7800

XLON

1077453355263130

27/09/2024

16:52:28

BST

41

83.7800

XLON

1077453355263237

27/09/2024

16:52:34

BST

46

83.7200

XLON

1077453355263267

27/09/2024

16:55:53

BST

50

83.8000

XLON

1077453355263702

27/09/2024

16:58:09

BST

43

83.9000

XLON

1077453355263985

27/09/2024

17:01:01

BST

48

83.8800

XLON

1077453355264407

27/09/2024

17:04:29

BST

40

83.8800

XLON

1077453355265177

27/09/2024

17:06:09

BST

53

83.8600

XLON

1077453355265320

27/09/2024

17:06:28

BST

30

83.8400

XLON

1077453355265360

27/09/2024

17:06:28

BST

17

83.8400

XLON

1077453355265361

27/09/2024

17:08:55

BST

68

83.7800

XLON

1077453355265714

27/09/2024

17:12:05

BST

41

83.7800

XLON

1077453355266158

27/09/2024

17:12:08

BST

51

83.8000

XLON

1077453355266170

27/09/2024

17:14:22

BST

41

83.8600

XLON

1077453355266463

27/09/2024

17:16:24

BST

49

83.8600

XLON

1077453355266998

27/09/2024

17:18:43

BST

49

83.9000

XLON

1077453355267322

27/09/2024

17:19:02

BST

42

83.9000

XLON

1077453355267413

27/09/2024

17:21:23

BST

58

83.9000

XLON

1077453355267966

27/09/2024

17:21:41

BST

42

83.9400

XLON

1077453355268011

27/09/2024

17:24:02

BST

52

83.8800

XLON

1077453355268395

27/09/2024

17:25:19

BST

34

83.8800

XLON

1077453355268700

27/09/2024

17:25:19

BST

34

83.8800

XLON

1077453355268701

27/09/2024

17:27:54

BST

40

83.7800

XLON

1077453355269231

27/09/2024

17:28:39

BST

50

83.8200

XLON

1077453355269349

27/09/2024

17:29:25

BST

11

83.8000

XLON

1077453355269537

27/09/2024

17:29:33

BST

30

83.8000

XLON

1077453355269560

27/09/2024

17:29:55

BST

7

83.8200

XLON

1077453355269713

27/09/2024

17:29:55

BST

12

83.8200

XLON

1077453355269714

27/09/2024

17:29:55

BST

42

83.8200

XLON

1077453355269715

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
