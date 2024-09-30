Solar mounting solutions provider Clenergy has deployed two of its fixed-tilt ground-mounted products as part of a 32 kW PV system that is helping power a mobile communication antenna on a remote mountain peak in Tasmania. From pv magazine Australia Communications infrastructure owner BAI Communications has completed an upgrade of the off-grid energy system powering its communication antenna mounted near the 1,146-m-high Mount Owen near Queenstown on Tasmania's west coast. BAI said the project involved the renewal of an existing solar energy system and the integration of it and a new PV array ...

