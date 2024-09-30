kdc/one strengthens its cosmetics packaging capabilities with the acquisition of Italy's Laffon S.r.l.

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowlton Development Corporation, Inc. ("kdc/one"), a global leader in custom formulation, packaging design and manufacturing solutions for many of the world's leading beauty, personal care and home care brands, has agreed to acquire Italian-based Laffon S.r.l. ("Laffon"), a specialist in make-up packaging manufacturing.

This acquisition further strengthens kdc/one's packaging capabilities, building on the company's purchase of HCT Group in 2020. Founded in 1982, Laffon has earned a strong reputation for its make-up packaging produced in its highly automated production facility located north of Milan, Italy. This strategic move enables kdc/one to better meet the rapidly evolving market demands of customers who are increasingly looking for partners with regionalized capabilities.

Sandra Wisniewski, Global President Beauty and Personal Care at kdc/one, said: "This strategic acquisition significantly enhances our ability to offer innovative packaging solutions, complementing our comprehensive full-service capabilities that include ideation, design, formulation development, and manufacturing."

Denis Maurin, President of Sales and Innovation, HCT by kdc/one, stated: "This acquisition marks a new chapter in HCT's journey. We are thrilled to extend our manufacturing capabilities to Europe and look forward to welcoming the talented Laffon team to the kdc/one family."

"The addition of Laffon to our business means we can now provide our cosmetics clients with a comprehensive, regional end-to-end solution in Europe, enhancing the agility of our services. Moreover, Laffon aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering highly sustainable packaging solutions."

Laffon's technical and automated production facility specialises in injection moulding, decoration, and assembly of components, as well as digital and screen printing.

Luca Rossi, Managing Director at Laffon, added: "We are excited to become part of the kdc/one family. This is an ideal move for both parties, as we merge our best-in-class packaging capabilities in the cosmetics industry with kdc/one's comprehensive service offering to the beauty sector."

Both Laffon and HCT have made significant investments in sustainable packaging innovations and will continue to do so. Their commitment aims to minimise the environmental impact of their production processes, supply chains, and the products of their brand partners.

HCT by kdc/one, which has designed some of the cosmetics industry's most iconic packaging, is leading the way in minimising the detrimental effects of oil-based plastics by creating packaging that is designed to be recycled and promoting the use of recycled plastics, bio plastics and refillable packaging solutions. Likewise, Laffon gives priority to raw materials derived from renewable sources, carries out assessments on the lifecycle of materials used, and utilises the most energy-efficient machines.

About kdc/one

Headquartered in Longueuil, Québec, Canada, kdc/one is a trusted global provider of value-added solutions to many of the world's leading brands in the beauty, personal care, and home care categories. The company partners closely with both industry-leading consumer products companies and fast-growing independent brands in the ideation, formulation, design, packaging, and manufacturing of products. The innovative products that kdc/one has helped to develop are sold by its brand partners in more than 70 countries worldwide.

About Laffon

Laffon S.r.l. provides packaging solutions for a wide array of cosmetic products, such as foundation, blush, and eyeshadow. Founded in 1982 and active for over 35 years in the cosmetics packaging sector, Laffon has made innovative design, combined with technical and production skills, the key to its success. Laffon's manufacturing operations are located in Venegono Inferiore, near Milan, Italy.

If you have questions, please contact: Serge Vallières, svallieres@national.ca, 438-372-3575

