KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (August 2024)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

Monday, 30 September 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 August 2024.

Net Asset Value

£101,368,357

NAV per share

57.27p

GBP/USD rate

1.3131

Income from digital assets (*)

£590,080 (*)

Positions (Top 10) by fair value:

Asset

GBP equivalent

% of portfolio

Celestia ("TIA")

£25,681,775

25.34%

Polkadot ("DOT")

£16,141,690

15.92%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH")

£10,351,953

10.21%

Lido ("LDO")

£9,679,199

9.55%

Cosmos ("ATOM")

£6,478,390

6.39%

Zee Prime II

£6,431,216

6.34%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**)

£4,699,476

4.64%

Astar ("ASTR")

£3,239,560

3.20%

Moonbeam ("GLMR")

£1,937,908

1.91%

Rocket Pool ("RPL")

£1,669,865

1.65%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


