Montag, 30.09.2024

PR Newswire
30.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tap Global Group Plc - Investor Evening

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Investor Evening

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce its participation in "The Pub Test" Investor Evening. This event is co-hosted by the Aquis Exchange and InvestorHub and will take place on Wednesday, 2 October 2024 at The Jamaica Wine House, St Michael's Alley, Cornhill, EC3V 9DS, starting at 6.00 p.m. BST.

The Company's CEO, Arsen Torosian, will engage in a fireside conversation designed especially for private investors. This setting offers a unique opportunity for attendees to interact directly with company executives, ask questions, and network with fellow investors.

Commenting on the event, Arsen Torosian said:

"We look forward to meeting and engaging with interested parties, shareholders, potential shareholders, and stakeholders. This event is a fantastic opportunity to share our vision and answer any questions investors may have."

All attendees will have the chance to network over drinks and a buffet.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://www.pubtestevents.com/upcoming-events.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc

Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer

via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited

(Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

+44 (0)20 7220 9795

Tennyson Securities (Broker)

Peter Krens

Alan Howard

+44 (0)20 7186 9030

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons

Kendall Hill

Peter Jacob

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 350,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website:

www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more:

www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter):

https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc



