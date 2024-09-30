Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 08:18 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICCPP GROUP: Pioneering GeneTree Nano-Crystalline Ceramic Core: Debuting the First High-Capacity, High-Wattage Solution in Vape Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the realm of novel tobacco products, ceramic atomization technology has long been a driving force for innovation. As industry titans vie for technological supremacy, the capacity and power limitations of ceramic cores have remained formidable challenges.

ICCPP Group, revered as a trailblazer in the atomization industry and the parent company of VOOPOO, has consistently been hailed as a paragon of technological prowess. After three years of rigorous technological refinement, ICCPP proudly unveils the industry's first ceramic mesh core engineered for high-volume e-liquid consumption and elevated power throughput, once again spearheading innovation and charting a new course for the industry!

  • 1=20×25: Shattering Limitations, Comprehensive Innovation

The GeneTree ceramic Mesh core achieves an unprecedented "1=20×25" atomization efficiency breakthrough, setting new benchmarks in core indicators such as atomization capacity and power.

The GeneTree ceramic Mesh core can atomize up to 20mL of e-liquid in a single session without performance degradation, surpassing the industry average limit of 14mL by an impressive 42.9%. Power-wise, it supports a maximum output of 25W, far exceeding the common 15W threshold, making it versatile enough for disposable, pod, and open-system devices.

Moreover, it has significantly improved nicotine restoration by 78.5% and overall atomization efficiency by 66.7% and can compatibility accommodates 95% of market-available formulations, catering to diverse global market demands.

  • Proprietary Patented Materials: Optimized Structure, Enhanced Stability

The GeneTree ceramic mesh core employs high-purity materials with a unique fibrous structure, featuring in 0-shrinkage and high strength. This ensures consistency in mass production and stability under high-temperature, high-wattage conditions.

The mesh structure and rounded corners of the GeneTree core optimize heating temperature and distribution. Proprietary automated Mesh pressing technology guarantees production consistency and efficiency.

  • Reaping the Fruits of Perseverance, A Formidable Industry Breakthrough

As a game-changing ceramic core that supports high-capacity, high output, it has already been incorporated into vaping products (disposables), rapidly gaining market acceptance and consumer acclaim around the world

The launch of the GeneTree ceramic mesh core represents a significant breakthrough in ICCPP's technology, marking a new milestone in technological innovation, user experience enhancement, and quality assurance. ICCPP Group will continue to uphold its core philosophy of prioritizing consumer interests, maintaining its commitment to quality excellence and contributing its wisdom and strength to the global development of the vape industry!

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pioneering-genetree-nano-crystalline-ceramic-core-debuting-the-first-high-capacity-high-wattage-solution-in-vape-industry-302262258.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.