Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
27.09.24
21:38 Uhr
28,700 Euro
-0,140
-0,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,98029,08009:25
29,04029,06009:24
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 08:30 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: New number of shares and votes in Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 30 September 2024, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 356,000,049 shares. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 356,000,049. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from issues of 1,641,103 class C shares. The class C shares have been issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programmes and have by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association been converted to common shares. As per 30 September 2024 the company holds 12,564,213 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-sobi,c4043664

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4043664/3025488.pdf

New number of shares and votes in Sobi

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-sobi-302262273.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.