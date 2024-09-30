Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 08:30 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 September 2024, there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 29,235,933 shares are of Series A and 426,115,135 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,847,446.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2024 at 08.00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Karin Markhede, PR Manager,
mobile: 46 707-588 730, e-mail: karin.markhede@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c4043272

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4043272/3023972.pdf

20240930 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3337499

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-302262275.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
