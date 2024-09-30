Funding strengthens the product development roadmap for AI-powered histopathological assessments, supporting clinical labs and biopharma companies worldwide.

Mindpeak, the leader in AI-powered pathological solutions, today announced it has raised $15.3 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by ZEISS Ventures and InnoVentureFund with participation from amongst others AI.FUND and the European Innovation Council Fund. While Mindpeak has a cash-flow positive core business, this new investment will enable the company to further expand the commercialisation of its pioneering technologies across several geographies.

"With this new capital, we will accelerate the development and deployment of our AI solutions, empowering pathologists and researchers with faster, more accurate diagnostic tools," said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. "Our goal is to revolutionize cancer diagnostics and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Mindpeak's AI algorithms were among the first to be deployed for routine clinical diagnostics in both the US and EU. The company's innovative solutions enable automated histological and immunohistochemical tissue analysis, helping experts make more confident decisions. To date, over 30,000 patient diagnoses have been supported using the AI solution. Biopharmaceutical companies also use this AI technology to predict the effectiveness of certain medications in cancer therapy and to enable targeted treatments.

"Since its founding in 2018, Mindpeak has developed cutting-edge solutions, establishing itself as a prominent leader in the digital pathology market," said Mike Gänßler, Investment Manager at ZEISS Ventures. "Both as an investor and as a market partner, we are firmly convinced of Mindpeak's promising future."

Recently, Mindpeak expanded its product portfolio to include additional organs, biomarkers, and stainings. Strategic partnerships with leading healthcare organizations, such as Roche, along with positive regulatory developments, further bolster the company's position in the market.

"Mindpeak's commitment to innovation in digital pathology has been evident through their rapid product development and growing adoption across markets," said Gencer Sahin, Head of Investments at IFB Innovationsstarter GmbH InnoVentureFund. "This funding round will further solidify their position as a key player in the transformation of cancer diagnostics."

About Mindpeak

Founded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak's platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care. For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ZEISS Ventures

ZEISS Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of the ZEISS Group, makes investments and actively manages a portfolio of startup companies. Our goal is to invest in and partner with deep-tech startups, which go beyond ZEISS' core business and have the potential to disrupt and innovate existing technologies and business models. ZEISS Ventures aims to provide startups not only with the capital they need, but also with access to its resources, capabilities, and global network as a deep-tech corporation in order to foster and accelerate their development. For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/ventures.

About IFB Innovationsstarter InnoVentureFund

InnoVentureFund invests in young innovative companies in order to strengthen the Hamburg start-up scene and to support startups in their further growth. Investments up to a maximum of EUR 7.0 million per company are possible together with private investors. 70% of the funds come from the federal government via KfW and 30% from the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. The fund is managed by IFB Innovationsstarter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank. More information can be found at www.innovationsstarter.com.

About AI.FUND

AI.FUND is an AI specialized, entrepreneurial venture capital fund investing in future European AI champions to promote impactful AI made in Europe. The fund invests into highly scalable AI driven businesses in the early growth stage across various verticals and horizontals sectors.

