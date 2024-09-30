Unlocking savings on cloud compute costs with AMD EPYC CPU-powered server processors

Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced its continued collaboration with AMD to revolutionize cloud performance using AMD EPYC server processors. This collaboration enables businesses to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency by optimizing the physical processors powering their cloud infrastructure, delivering both performance and cost savings beyond traditional virtualization.

"As a leader in cost optimization, FinOps, and software asset management (SAM), we've consistently focused on helping customers maximize the value of their technology investments while reducing costs," said Gudmundur Adalsteinsson, Crayon's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Our advanced FinOps practices ensure that organizations maintain financial accountability in cloud environments, providing real-time visibility and control over cloud spend across Azure, AWS, and GCP. This, combined with our collaboration with AMD, elevates our mission further. With the establishment of the Crayon Cloud Performance Lab, we ensure that our customers can fully leverage the most optimal processors and configurations, specifically tuned to their individual workloads, to enhance performance and reduce costs. AMD EPYC server processors deliver leadership performance for Enterprise, HPC, and AI workloads with advanced security features," he continued.

Crayon has recently established its own Performance Lab, a dedicated unit tasked with conducting performance tests on different workloads using AMD EPYC server processors. The Lab utilizes standard test scripts and processes to validate test results and provide clients with detailed, accurate workload performance comparisons across various cloud providers and operating systems to determine optimal cloud configurations. The Lab's independent testing confirms the exceptional efficiency of AMD processors, offering clients a reliable assessment of potential cost savings and performance gains.

Rigorous testing by the Performance Lab has validated that AMD EPYC server processors deliver exceptional efficiency, helping reduce the power consumption needed for high-performance workloads. Businesses can save on their cloud compute estate by considering underlying physical processors and moving beyond a purely virtualized approach. This makes the Crayon-AMD collaboration especially relevant for organizations looking to reduce operational costs while maximizing the power of their cloud environments.

"The ability to harness the full potential of AMD EPYC server processors is a game-changer for businesses aiming to reduce energy consumption and increase performance," said Blaine Noel, Sr. Director, at AMD. "By optimizing cloud compute resources, combined with a traditional on-premise deployment model, companies can achieve significant cost savings and modernize their infrastructure."

This collaboration marks a critical step in the evolution of cloud computing, providing businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead in a fast-changing landscape. As workloads become increasingly complex, Crayon and AMD are leading the charge in helping ensure cloud environments are ready to meet those demands efficiently.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence spanning 46 countries and a dedicated team of 4,000 professionals, Crayon champions IT optimization and innovation. We are a customer-first company providing return on investment on software and cloud spend by empowering our customers to strategically acquire and optimize software investments, embrace cloud and AI technologies, and drive innovation through enhanced efficiency.

