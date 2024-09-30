Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Godrej Enterprises Group: GODREJ & BOYCE SHOWCASES FUTURISTIC SECURITY SOLUTIONS AT SECURITY ESSEN IN GERMANY

ESSEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group's Security Solutions business participated in Security Essen 2024, the leading global trade fair for security in Essen, Germany. This event provided an opportunity for the company to showcase not only its latest innovations in security, but also reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and social welfare. The stand constructed was 100% Carbon neutral and made using recycled material, a first of its kind.

Godrej Logo (PRNewsfoto/Godrej Enterprises Group)

At Security Essen, Godrej & Boyce introduced breakthrough products such as the Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet-a fire-protected space for storing and charging lithium-ion batteries-and the E-Cash Gun Safe Locker, designed to safely secure long-barrel weapons, small arms, ammunition, and important documents. Alongside these innovations, the company showcased its durable safes, world-class fire-resistant solutions, advanced vault equipment, and resilient vault room doors, all of which adhere to the highest international security standards.

These products not just feature advanced technologies but are certified and listed as per the highest European security standards - EN 1143 - T2, demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and reliable solutions for its global customers.

"Our participation at Security Essen is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class security solutions to the global market. Apart from innovation, sustainability is also one of our core values at Godrej. We are also showcasing the sustainable practices followed at Godrej. This will help us change perceptions about Indian manufacturers in Europe and the rest of the word. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to the highest international standards we aim to address the modern security needs of our customers effectively. To add, our exhibit booth is also made from recycled materials, designed to be 100% carbon neutral. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while driving a new standard in both security and environmental stewardship,"said Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce.

Security Essen provided Godrej & Boyce with a platform to engage with industry leaders, partners, and customers from around the globe. Through interactive demonstrations and expert discussions, the company explored emerging trends in security technology and contributed to the dialogue on protecting people and assets in an increasingly complex environment.

To know more visit: www.godrejenterprises.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512459/Security_Essen.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512458/Godrej_Logo.jpg

Godrej & Boyce exhibits cutting-edge security solutions at Security Essen 2024, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability with eco-friendly innovations and practices (PRNewsfoto/Godrej Enterprises Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/godrej--boyce-showcases-futuristic-security-solutions-at-security-essen-in-germany-302262299.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.