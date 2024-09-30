Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
87 Leser
oneZero Financial Systems: oneZero SECUREs double win in Euromoney FX Awards 2024

Awarded The World's Best FX Technology Provider and The World's Best Technology Provider for FX Liquidity

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has won two prestigious Euromoney Awards: The World's Best FX Technology Provider and The World's Best Technology Provider for FX Liquidity.

Euromoney FX Awards 2024 The World's Best Technology Provider for FX Liquidity

For over 44 years Euromoney's surveys and awards have set the global benchmark for FX excellence, as the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX market. The award entries are judged by a panel of global experts representing banks, providers and buy side corporations looking for robust examples of excellence and innovation in the market.

oneZero was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009 to deliver intelligent trading technology outcomes for all market participants. Today, oneZero is relied upon by hundreds of brokers, banks and buy-side market participants globally for price distribution, risk management, aggregation and data analytics. In recent years, oneZero, which has historically been the de facto provider of solutions for FX and OTC brokerages globally, has been making waves as it unveiled a solution for regional banks that addresses significant market demand for innovation in pricing derivative FX contracts and introducing data and AI to trading workflows.

Commenting on oneZero being named The World's Best FX Technology Provider, Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero, said: "I'm deeply proud of our team's achievements, recognized through this prestigious award. From launching oneZero's RFQ UI and platform for SMEs, to advancing portfolio risk management, while leveraging our extensive historical data to elevate our world-class analytics, oneZero is driving innovation in the institutional FX technology market."

Commenting on oneZero being named The World's Best Technology Provider for FX Liquidity, Ralich said: "oneZero remains dedicated to expanding our liquidity-neutral EcoSystem on behalf of our clients. We've expanded bank integrations to include Forwards, NDFs and Swaps via RFQ. Our Algorithmic Trading Module further empowers clients with strategies to optimize their bank and non-bank LP relationships, while leveraging our best-in-class data and analytics."

Last month, oneZero announced that it had made the Inc. 5000 of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year.

About oneZero

oneZero has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Powerful software designed to provide intelligent performance combines oneZero's Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source in an award-winning solution for execution, distribution and actionable analytics. oneZero delivers robust and scalable connectivity, infrastructure and market access, to empower banks, brokers and investors to compete effectively in financial markets through globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solutions. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and provides 24/7 development and operations support in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. In August 2023, oneZero made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich
Head of Marketing and Communications
tgeberovich@onezero.com

Euromoney FX Awards 2024 The World's Best Technology Provider


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516698/oneZero_Financial_Systems_World_s_Best_Technology_Provider_for_FX_Liquidity__2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516699/oneZero_Financial_Systems_FXA24_The_World_s_Best_FX_Technology_Provider.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827473/oneZero_Financial_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onezero-secures-double-win-in-euromoney-fx-awards-2024-302260142.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
