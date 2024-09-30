Anzeige
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
27.09.24
16:47 Uhr
52,50 Euro
-0,05
-0,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
30.09.2024 09:11 Uhr
Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers for CIDO Shipping

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER AT 10:00 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to supply cargo access equipment for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), with an option for eight additional vessels. The vessels will be built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CMHI) for CIDO Shipping. The order was booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2024 order intake, with deliveries planned to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

The scope of the contract includes the design and key components for quarter ramps, side ramps, internal ramps, covers, and liftable car decks including installation assistance. MacGregor's proven track record with CMHI, supported by the reliable deliveries and high-quality solutions, played a significant role in securing this order. CIDO Shipping has a longstanding relationship with MacGregor, having equipped many of its vessels with MacGregor solutions in the past.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with CMHI and CIDO Shipping, delivering innovative and reliable solutions that contribute to operational efficiency and vessel performance over the long term," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment Solutions Division, MacGregor. "This order demonstrates our strong customer relationships and reputation for reliability and quality."

For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, MacGregor
Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea. Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com. MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • MacGregor RoRo ramp (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b8462cb-93f1-47fa-a8d0-a0058816a190)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
