Akuo has completed a 181 MW solar plant in Portugal, while Dos Grados Capital has brought a 126. 5 MW plant online. From pv magazine Spain Two large photovoltaic projects have been inaugurated in Portugal. Dos Grados Capital, a Spanish company acquired by UK asset manager ICG in 2022, has finished the 126. 5 MW Fundão solar plant in eastern Portugal. Portuguese Secretary of State for Energy Maria João Pereira attended the project launch. The array was part of the 2019 renewables auction, which set a world record low price of €14. 80 ($16. 53)/MWh. The plant was built by Spanish engineering company ...

