30.09.2024
HSG Laser Co., Ltd: HSG Laser Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions for Tube and Sheet Metal Shaping at MAKTEK Eurasia 2024

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a global leader in metal shaping equipment and solutions, exhibits its innovative metal cutting solutions at MAKTEK Eurasia 2024, held from September 30th to October 5th at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul. At this year's exhibition, HSG presents three of its advanced metal-cutting solutions, ranging from small tube processing to high-power sheet metal cutting.

Among the displayed tube cutting solutions, the R1 Small Tube Cutting Machine shows off in processing tubes as small as 8mm in diameter, offering high-speed cutting at 150 rotations per minute, movement speeds of 150 meters per minute, and 1.5G acceleration, all while maintaining precision and stability. Besides, the machine is versatile, offering left- or right-handed operation, allowing one person to manage multiple machines at once. For larger tubes, the T2 Three-Chuck Tube Fiber Laser Cutting Machine handles diameters between 20mm and 240mm. Its independent servo follow-up support ensures cutting accuracy, while its portable three-chuck structure facilitates short-tailing cutting. The T2 offers an automation solution with its optional automatic loading system improving workflow efficiency for various tube types and minimizing manual labor.

Another highlight of the booth is the GH 30kW High-Power Flagship Model, an impressive machine known for its superior cutting efficiency of sheet metal. With power options ranging from 3kW to 30kW, the GH series delivers unmatched performance. It is equipped with HSG's self-developed P30 cutting head and the AlphaTplus cutting system, co-developed with Shanghai BOCHU Electronic. This combination ensures maximum processing speed and precision, with advanced capabilities such as countersinking and lightning-fast perforation.

Founded in 2006, HSG has become a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions, with over 25,000 machines installed worldwide. As part of its growing presence in Europe, with its European headquarters in Germany and local support all around the continent, HSG continues to boost its international customer's businesses with high-speed.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hsg-laser-showcases-cutting-edge-solutions-for-tube-and-sheet-metal-shaping-at-maktek-eurasia-2024-302262283.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
