Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
30.09.24
10:41 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,770
-2,60 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60029,20011:17
28,66028,71011:19
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 10:24 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet rated among the top five percent of companies in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment

Valmet Oyj press release, September 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been awarded a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, ranking it among the top five percent of companies evaluated over the past 12 months.

"Being recognized among the top five percent of companies in the EcoVadis assessment continues Valmet's strong track record in sustainability ratings. Over the past few years, the importance of EcoVadis has grown because an increasing number of our customers worldwide use it to evaluate their suppliers' sustainability performance. This accomplishment is the result of a collective effort of Valmeteers around the world in implementing our Sustainability 360° Agenda," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet.

Valmet reports to selected third-party sustainability ratings to help its stakeholders assess its sustainability performance. Valmet's performance and consistent work in sustainability have received recognition from many external parties, including CDP's climate listing and MSCI ESG Ratings.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that rates the sustainability performance of businesses on four key categories: environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis rates companies with Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals based on their score. Annually, EcoVadis rates around 100,000 companies.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000
Reetta Loponen, VP, Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 40 001 1211

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-rated-among-the-top-five-percent-of-companies-in-the-ecovadis-sustainability-assessment,c4044463

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-rated-among-the-top-five-percent-of-companies-in-the-ecovadis-sustainability-assessment-302262363.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.