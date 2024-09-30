Researchers in Denmark built a magnetocaloric heat pump prototype for heating purposes in residential buildings. Although more work is needed to bring the system closer to commercial maturity, it can reportedly achieve a 36. 9 % heating power improvement with measurement feedback control. Scientists at the Technical University of Denmark have built a prototype of a magnetocaloric heat pump (MCHP) intended for use in residential buildings. "We are still working on system optimization and cost reduction, which can advance the real application," the research's corresponding author, Jierong Liang, ...

