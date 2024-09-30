Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: 632305 | ISIN: AT0000730007
30.09.2024 10:42 Uhr
Cell Impact enhances production capacity through an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact continues to enhance its capacity and capability. Today, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding a machine for galvo welding of bipolar flow plates. The agreement helps streamline subsequent processes in Cell Impact's production flow and optimize the conditions for delivering flow plates on a large scale.

Cell Impact has signed an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding the development of Soucell - a machine for galvo welding of bipolar flow plates which will help streamline the production flow and optimize the conditions for delivering flow plates on a large scale.

Andritz Soutec AG will, as part of this collaboration, develop Soucell, a galvo welding machine that will strengthen Cell Impact's Phase II program by increasing production capacity and a stronger production offering.

"We are pleased to contribute in the transition to a more sustainable energy system together with Cell Impact. For us, this is an exciting collaboration due to Cell Impact's excellent conditions for producing products on a uniquely large scale," says Daniel Wenk, VP Business Development at Andritz Soutec.

The product Soucell provides the capacity to weld one bipolar plate per second - 1 Hz, which matches the capacity offered by Cell Impact Forming.

With the project starting in the first quarter of 2025, the plan is to have a Soucell installed at Cell Impact for high-volume production in Karlskoga during the second half of 2026. As the demand for flow plates increases, the scope of the collaboration will also expand.

"This is another example of how we are preparing for large-scale production. The foundation lies in our unique and patented forming technology, Cell Impact Forming. As we add new process steps to our production lines, we are automating manufacturing to reduce production costs," says Daniel Vallin, interim CEO of Cell Impact.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)
+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

Daniel Wenk
VP Business Development, Andritz Soutec AG
+41 79 636 04 47 or daniel.wenk@andritz.com

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

About ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518999/Soucell.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-enhances-production-capacity-through-an-agreement-with-andritz-soutec-ag-302262371.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
