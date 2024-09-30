China Datang has started building a $150 million, 263 MW solar plant in Uzbekistan for JSC Uzbekenergo. China Datang Corp. has started building a 263 MW solar power plant in Uzbekistan's Buka district, located in the Tashkent region. China Datang Overseas Investment - a unit of Datang that is owned by state-run energy company JSC Uzbekenergo - is overseeing the project. According to the district government, the plant will require an investment of approximately $150 million and will occupy about 612 hectares. Upon completion, the facility will become the country's largest operational PV plant. ...

