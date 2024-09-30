Lithuania-based Solitek announced two new 435 W modules for integrated PV roofs featuring 22. 04%-efficient cell technology. The Solitek's Solid Solrif in-roof product line is paired with mounting systems supplied by Swiss-based Ernst Schweizer AG. Solitek, a Lithuanian module and battery manufacturer, has announced two new in-roof tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with 435 W output and 22. 04% cell efficiency. The Solid Solrif D and Solid Solrif N panels measure 1767 mm x 1160 mm and are available in full black or transparent designs. "We've upgraded our entire module portfolio ...

