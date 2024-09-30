Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
China.org.cn: How can China and France usher in a new chapter of nuclear energy cooperation?

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

Sino-French nuclear energy cooperation dates back to the establishment of the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant in the 1980s, coinciding with China's inception of opening-up policy. Over the past decades, why could this partnership sustain so long? What new breakthroughs in energy sector have been made by the two partners together? Host Julien Buffet had a conversation with Hervé Machenaud, former Executive Vice-President of EDF Group, to uncover the stories behind Sino-French nuclear power cooperation.

How can China and France usher in a new chapter of nuclear energy cooperation?
https://youtu.be/7vflzP2J1Cs

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vflzP2J1Cs

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-can-china-and-france-usher-in-a-new-chapter-of-nuclear-energy-cooperation-302261880.html

