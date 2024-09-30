Earthling Security Forms Strategic Alliance with AI-based MSSP Company LegitBytes

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Earthling Security, an award-winning managed security services provider, has entered into a strategic alliance with LegitBytes, a leading company with a strong operational presence in the U.S. and global reach. LegitBytes specializes in AI-driven cloud and security management solutions, delivering superior service to its U.S.-based clients while leveraging an international team of experts.

"This is the beginning of a new era for both organizations, and we are excited for our clients, employees, partners, and shareholders," Yusuf Ahmed, CEO of Earthling, stated. "LegitBytes and Earthling share the same values, beliefs, and commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and value creation. The future is bright for our collective organizations and clients!"

"LegitBytes is excited to become a part of the Earthling family! This is an exciting time for clients and employees as both organizations are looking to provide the best solutions for clients," stated NP Singh, LegitBytes' Managing Partner.

Founded in 2017, LegitBytes (formerly CyberoiSystems) has established itself as an innovative IT-managed services provider with a strong presence in the U.S., focusing on automation and artificial intelligence-driven solutions. As a key player in the IT and cloud services space, LegitBytes provides clients a diverse portfolio of managed services across multiple industries in the United States and Europe. With a growing team of 27 employees, the organization has experienced steady expansion and solid growth over the last few years.

This strategic alliance and joint venture, the first in Earthling's 15-year history, puts into motion the hyper-growth plans announced at the end of 2023. The combination of LegitBytes and Earthling will be able to serve clients in a greater capacity, not only through more Engineers and technical expertise but also through more service and software offerings.

"Our combined companies will be able to expand and further the Earthling experience to clients and prospects alike," stated Ahmed. "Great things are to come in the months ahead!"

LegitBytes will continue to support and serve customers independently as "an Earthling Company" for the foreseeable future. At the same time, both organizations focus on integrating and expanding their collective portfolios, capabilities, and teams over the next 12 months.

Please direct all Media inquiries to pr@earthlingsecurity.com.

About Earthling's IA MSSP Practice

Earthling's IA MSSP solutions will leverage LegitBytes' cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to deliver top-tier security and cloud operations services. Our AI-driven practices ensure policy-driven and automated patching and security remediation, as well as ensure that vulnerabilities are addressed swiftly and efficiently, minimizing risk and enhancing your security posture. We manage your business environment with precision, ensuring that your organization remains compliant with the latest standards and regulations.

Our 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) offers unparalleled monitoring, detection, and response capabilities, significantly reducing the noise-to-signal ratio to focus on the most critical threats. We tailor our services to fit your specific environment, providing bespoke solutions that include proactive security posture management and expert threat analysis. With our IA MSSP services, you gain an advanced and trusted cybersecurity partner dedicated to protecting your business while enabling growth and innovation.

About Earthling's Compliance-as-a-Service offering

Earthling is amongst the first to offer a true Compliance-as-a-Service offering. As a part of this offering, Earthling provides fully managed security services supported by an Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) Library to deploy cloud environments that are fully compliant with the standards that meet the needs of their clients. As a Compliant Managed Security Service Provider (CMSSP), Earthling frees their customers from the costly lift associated with DevSecOps, allowing them to efficiently focus on the important work. Earthling's CMSSP offering can support organizations in any single or multi-cloud environment by automating the implementation of operational compliance controls for various regulatory verticals. Earthling's MSSP service offerings are provided in Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, and support a variety of regulatory verticals and compliance standards, including FedRAMP, CMMC, StateRAMP, PCI,d HIPAA, as well as ISO and NIST.

About LegitBytes

Founded in 2017, LegitBytes is dedicated to delivering proactive and innovative IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses with a strong operational focus in the U.S. while serving clients globally. The company specializes in providing top-tier IT and cloud services, offering tailored solutions and support across a wide range of industries. LegitBytes employs experts in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, DevOps, project management, and other key areas such as identity and access management, security, and business process optimization. As the AI arm of Earthling Security, LegitBytes will continue driving innovation in security and automation.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition

Earthling forms strategic alliance with AI-based MSSP company

Address market concerns regarding automation and AI Innovation

Growth and Scale of Earthling

Expanding Earthling's MSSP capabilities

Automated Evidence Collection

DevSecOps

About Earthling Security

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP) DevSecOps solutions company. Amongst our other certifications, Earthling has also been an accredited StateRAMP and FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide automated, tailored, and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients. Earthling is a comprehensive, compliant, managed security services provider.

For more information about us, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com

Contact Information

Yusuf Ahmed

CEO

yaa@earthlingsecurity.com

2024454959

SOURCE: Earthling Security

View the original press release on newswire.com.