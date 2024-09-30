Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong bounce back continues The International Stock Exchange (TISE) had an excellent half year to June 2024: revenue was up 22% to £6.4m and fully diluted EPS +27% to 105p. The second interim dividend was raised 67% to 75p, reflecting the new, higher payout, dividend policy. The performance, once again, demonstrates the strength of the business, this time against a background of more active markets. We have raised our forecasts: 2024 EPS goes to 191p, from 182p; and 2025 to 232p from 219p. Our valuation range rises proportionately to £87m-£91m, with a central value of 3,000p per share. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/tise-strong-bounce-back-continues/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co

