Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TEC Sales, a premier sales representative agency serving the energy storage, infrastructure, electrical, and manufacturing industries across the United States. This partnership marks a pivotal step in Hybrid Power Solutions' efforts to enhance its market reach and deliver innovative energy solutions to a broader customer base.

TEC Sales, with its 64 sales representatives and a proven track record of $800 million in annual sales, brings decades of experience in delivering best-in-class services to key sectors. Their nationwide network and industry expertise position them as the ideal partner for Hybrid Power Solutions as the demand for sustainable energy storage continues to rise across various industries.

"We are excited to partner with TEC Sales, a recognized leader in the U.S. energy and electrical markets. Their extensive reach and experience will significantly accelerate our growth as we introduce our innovative power solutions to a wider audience," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "This collaboration aligns with our vision to provide scalable, reliable, and clean energy solutions to critical sectors, including infrastructure and manufacturing."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Expanded Market Reach: Access to a nationwide network of customers across multiple industries.

Experienced Sales Force: 64 dedicated sales representatives with deep industry knowledge.

High-Impact Collaboration: Leveraging TEC Sales' $800M annual sales capabilities for greater penetration into the U.S. market.

The partnership aims to drive the adoption of Hybrid Power Solutions' clean energy products, including their advanced energy storage systems designed to replace traditional fossil-fuel power sources in industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications. TEC Sales' proven expertise will allow Hybrid Power Solutions to address the growing need for sustainable energy and provide U.S. businesses with reliable and eco-friendly power alternatives.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

About TEC Sales

TEC Sales is a regional division of TEC Group, specializing in a wide range of sectors within the energy landscape. As a leading sales representative agency, TEC Sales serves the energy storage, infrastructure, electrical, and manufacturing industries across the U.S. TEC Sales offers extensive market reach and expertise to help businesses thrive in today's rapidly evolving energy sector.

