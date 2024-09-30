Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a non-brokered private placement of 12,692,500 flow-through shares at a price of $0.08 per flow-through share for gross proceeds of $1,015,400 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to finders cash commissions totaling $25,344. All flow-through shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring January 28, 2025.

An insider of the Company participated in the Offering for $8,000. The issuance of flow-through shares to insiders is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's mining projects.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,150,000 common shares exercisable on or before September 30, 2029 at a price of $0.08 per share.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

