ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 12:14 Uhr
SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's Taiwan I.Hart Group Establishes Franchise Headquarters, Expands Wine Brand Retail, Scales Up Operations & Factory Production with New Equipment and Food Product Lines, Growing Distribution Channels and Sales Teams Acro

SUIC, I.Hart Franchise Headquarters Officially Opened, Marking Another Milestone

NEW YORK, NY AND TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner, I.Hart Group, announces the opening of its franchise headquarters where day-to-day franchise operations are managed. I.Hart Group expands into wine retail business in synergy with its food business. It has scaled up its US operations by adding new equipment and food product lines. This can support the sales and distribution nationwide across the 50 states in the U.S. market.

I.Hart Group operates approximately 200 global chain and franchise locations, representing a diverse portfolio of 13 prominent brands, including renowned offerings like hot pot, Monga Taiwan-style fried chicken, artisanal flower teas, dumplings, Dim Sum, and Thai cuisine. Its state-of-the-art processing facilities, certified to ISO and HACCP standards, are led by 5-star chefs and supported by award-winning R&D teams. Many of their signature dishes and bespoke products have garnered multiple prestigious national culinary accolades and have consistently dominated international competitions. Additionally, I.Hart Group proudly co-brands with industry giants such as Heineken and 7-Eleven, both recognized on Forbes' list of top companies.

In the US, SUIC has strategically assembled robust distribution, OEM, and franchising teams for the East Coast, positioning us for aggressive growth. SUIC is introducing an expanded array of innovative equipment and food product lines. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing and processing facilities in both the US and Asia, backed by well-established supply chain networks, are proud to support globally recognized food and beverage brands. Additionally, these facilities offer an extensive selection of restaurant equipment and supplies, all efficiently streamlined through our US hub for seamless distribution.

"SUIC stands as the largest investor, shareholder, and key operational partner of Beneway USA. With SUIC's aggressive scaling of its U.S. operations, this strategic growth will fuel Beneway's global chain and franchise expansion, directly supporting its IPO valuation and trajectory. We remain committed to driving innovation through new products and marketing strategies that enhance our competitiveness, fortify brand presence, and accelerate development in the U.S. market. Our unwavering goal is to achieve greater profitability and generate lasting prosperity for all stakeholders." said Hank Wang, CEO

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.
New Release Department
929-391-2550

SOURCE: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
