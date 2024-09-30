Nano Dimension has agreed to acquire Markforged, a specialist in additive manufacturing (AM) for metal and advanced composites, for cash of $115m. The deal requires regulatory and Markforged shareholder approval, which, if granted, should allow the deal to close by the end of Q125. The combination of Nano Dimension, Desktop Metal (acquisition process underway) and Markforged had pro forma revenue of $340m in FY23. This deal further broadens the product portfolio with the addition of a new printing technology, strengthens Nano Dimension's position in metal AM and provides greater scale, which should support the path to profitability for the combined group.

