According to the draft of the auction rules published by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the procurement exercise will be held in June 2025 for systems with a power output of at least 30 MW that can store energy for at least four hours a day. The draft says that the contracts will cover a period of 10 years, with operation starting in July 2029. From ESS News Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) released last Friday the draft of the battery capacity reserve auction, the LRCAP Storage 2025, for public consultation. The public procurement will take place in June 2025. To participate, projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...