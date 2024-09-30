Kaas Wilson Architects Expands Into Southwestern U.S. With Office in Phoenix, Arizona

National Multi-Family Architecture Firm Opens Third Office in Less than 18 Months

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Kaas Wilson Architects, a national multi-family housing architecture firm founded in Minneapolis, MN, announced today that it has opened an office in Phoenix, Arizona to serve the southern and western regions of the U.S.



This recent expansion will enable Kaas Wilson Architects to offer a wider range of services and expertise to its clients, as well as to expand its presence throughout the western half of the nation. In June 2023, Kaas Wilson Architects expanded to serve the southeastern part of the U.S. with an acquisition of a boutique multi-family architectural firm in Charlotte, NC.

Petro Megits, CEO and Partner, stated, "As Kaas Wilson Architects has grown over the last 17 years, we've created very strong relationships with developers, owners and contractors. Our mutual trust quickly expanded as we explored new geographic areas and project types together. Our developer and contractor-minded approach to site and building design is one of the reasons why we have been successful in many regions of the U.S. The creation of an Arizona-based Kaas Wilson Architects office in the southwest is a product of a strong base of several successful projects, in-depth regional knowledge and market timing. We look forward to continued growth as a full-service architectural and interior design team in the south and the west." Megits was the first employee of Kaas Wilson Architects and holds both a BS and Master of Architecture from the University of Minnesota. He is licensed in 15 states.

"As we developed strategic partnerships and delivered high-quality and creative solutions for clients across several regions, it became clear to us as leaders of the firm that establishing offices in the southeast and southwest was key to our continued growth," said Link Wilson, co-founder of Kaas Wilson Architects. "Petro has led a design team focused on projects in the southwest for several years and we're thrilled to have Petro lead our new office in the southwest." Wilson is a licensed architect in 29 states, including North Carolina where he is Managing Partner Southeast and holds an undergraduate degree in Architecture from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Architecture from the University of Minnesota.

Collin Kaas, co-founder of Kaas Wilson Architects and Managing Partner Midwest, added, "It's been very rewarding to be part of building both the pipeline and the team in the southwest and I am proud of our design portfolio in this region which has greatly strengthened our national growth strategy." Kaas is a licensed architect in eight states and holds an undergraduate degree in Architecture from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Architecture from the University of Oregon.

"My first six months with Kaas Wilson Architects have been exciting and fast-paced; building the team and opening an office here in Phoenix has been seamless," stated Lori A. Knudson, Director of Architecture-Southwest Region. "With our previously completed projects and those in design or construction, we have 18 projects in the state and look forward to doubling that number as we branch out into additional project types."

Kaas Wilson Architects is a full-service architecture firm that provides master planning, interior design, sustainability consulting services and contract administration for all types of multi-family housing clients, including affordable, market rate, active adult, senior living, and historical renovations. The firm was founded in 2007 by Collin Kaas and Link Wilson, architects who created an efficient design process for their clients using a highly collaborative and technology-forward methodology. The firm has won over 30 industry awards since its inception and has expanded project types to include mixed-use, office, restaurant and QSR retail.

For more information about Kaas Wilson Architects, please visit kaaswilson.com. With nearly 90 employees, Kaas Wilson is licensed in 36 states and is currently designing projects and communities in 18 states, with over 200 projects in various phases of design and construction throughout the U.S.

###

Contact Information

Kelle Lang Staats

VP of Marketing and Business Development

kelles@kaaswilson.com

952-955-9352

SOURCE: Kaas Wilson Architects

View the original press release on newswire.com.