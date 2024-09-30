Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
Coaching.com Announces Leadership Transition: Alex Pascal Moves to Executive Chairman, Charlotte Saulny Appointed CEO.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leader in the executive coaching industry, is proud to announce a strategic leadership transition as the company continues to position itself for future growth. Effective October 1st, Alex Pascal, the Founder and current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Charlotte Saulny, who has served as President and COO for the past two years, will assume the role of CEO.

Alex Pascal founded Coaching.com (formerly known as CoachLogix) 12 years ago, guiding the company through numerous milestones and driving the vision that has positioned the company as an industry leader. As Executive Chairman, Pascal will remain actively involved, focusing on high-level strategy and working closely with the executive team to ensure continued innovation and long-term growth.

"This is a pivotal moment for Coaching.com, and I'm excited to take on the role of Executive Chairman. After 12 years as CEO, I'm ready for a new challenge, and I can't think of anyone more qualified to step into the CEO role than Charlotte," said Alex. "We've worked closely together over the past two years, and I have complete confidence that she is the right person to lead Coaching.com into its next chapter."

Charlotte brings a wealth of experience and leadership that has already had a profound impact on the company. Since joining Coaching.com she has demonstrated her ability to lead operational excellence, drive growth initiatives, and work collaboratively with teams across the organization. Her skillset is perfectly aligned with the company's goals, and her leadership will play a key role in the company's continued success.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO," said Charlotte. "Working alongside Alex and the rest of the team has been a great experience, and I am excited to lead the organization at such an exciting time in our journey. Together, we will continue building on the foundation we've created and explore different strategies to add even more value to our clients."

The leadership transition is part of the strategic plan, reinforcing Coaching.com's commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering value to the talent and coaching community. With Pascal's ongoing involvement as Executive Chairman and Saulny at the helm as CEO, the company is well-positioned to expand its reach and continue driving impactful change within the industry.

About Coaching.com:
Coaching.com is the world's leading Coaching Enablement Platform, empowering coaches and organizations to deliver, manage, and scale impactful coaching experiences. With cutting-edge technology and a global network of coaches, Coaching.com is transforming the coaching industry to activate human potential and drive organizational success.

Media Contact:
Fraser McNaught
VP Marketing
press@coaching.com

SOURCE: Coaching.com

