Güntner, a global leader in refrigeration and heat exchange technology, proudly hosted its first-ever Impact Summit in Budapest from September 5-7, bringing together over 270 total attendees including 186 customers from 36 countries to collaborate on the future of innovation and sustainability in the industry. This dynamic, three-day event underscored Güntner's commitment to driving positive environmental change through cutting-edge technologies and customer-centered solutions.

The topics of sustainability and AI are no longer just trends; they are the pillars driving the transformation of industries worldwide. The Impact Summit highlighted the urgent need for cross-sector collaboration to achieve ambitious sustainability goals, with 14 expert speakers, such as Amazon Web Services, addressing critical topics such as sustainable solutions for AI data centers, enhancing efficiency in cold storage, and more.

"The Impact Summit brought together key voices in the refrigeration sector to explore innovative, eco-friendly solutions that address today's most pressing sustainability challenges," said Gernot Puntigam, Güntner's Managing Director. "The insightful discussions and presentations we shared showcased our increasing momentum in shaping a greener, more efficient future for the industry together."

This event also served as a platform to reveal the company's ambitions for sustainability, with discussions revolving around new technologies and sustainable solutions. A key moment at the Summit was the unveiling of Güntner's new Impact° label, a revolutionary initiative aimed at helping customers identify the most sustainable and technologically advanced products within their portfolio. The Impact° label will highlight products, technologies, fluids, and solutions that are environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and resource-saving. As a result, customers will have the opportunity to create a system that offers maximum energy efficiency and reliability in operation, while creating minimum negative impact on the planet.

"The Summit really highlighted why Güntner is the leading supplier of heat exchange technology and what makes them stand out," said Salaheddine Zantout, J E Hall International's Systems Design Engineer. "From the factory visit to the individual presentations, everything was outstanding. Seeing how they're using new technologies like AI further cements why we trust Güntner's with absolute confidence."

Güntner's Impact Summit wasn't just about discussing sustainability-it was a call to action for the industry to come together and drive positive environmental change on a global scale. From revolutionizing cooling and heating technologies to enhancing operational efficiency in data centers, the Summit provided a platform for groundbreaking ideas and transformative solutions for customers, addressing individual concerns and emphasizing Güntner's forward-thinking approach.

"We are delighted to share that the Summit was a tremendous success and was a testament to the power of coming together to drive change," added Puntigam. "We look forward to the next event in the future."

About Güntner

Güntner is a world-leading company in the manufacture of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment components. With more than 4,000 employees, offices in over 50 countries, and six manufacturing plants across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, the company shows a strong presence in all markets. Decades of experience in the industry and the consistent integration of the latest technologies and research findings ensure the high-quality standard of Güntner solutions. From fresh food and comfortable indoor temperatures in office buildings to data center solutions and energy production Güntner plays an essential part in our daily lives.

