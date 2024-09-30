Mill City Ventures III Ltd.: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Advances $2 Million To Award-Winning Holiday Light Maze Experience

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City") (NASDAQ:MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, announced today its funding of a $2 million short-term loan to facilitate three holiday attractions being undertaken by Enchant Christmas, LLC in Las Vegas, San Jose, and Seattle.

Douglas Polinsky, Mill City CEO, stated "Enchant Christmas is the premiere holiday festival in North America, and we at Mill City are thrilled to be their financing partner." Mr. Polinsky goes on to say "Last holiday season Enchant generated $54 million in revenue over six-weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Years Day."

The loan exemplifies the growing demand for short-term funding experienced by Mill City since the beginning of 2024. Mill City continues to pursue transaction opportunities in adjudicated insurance settlements, asset-based loans, real estate backed loans, as well as other investment opportunities.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. More information about the company can be obtained at www.sec.gov or www.millcityventures3.com.

About Enchant Christmas, LLC

More information about enchant can be obtained at www.enchantchristmas.com.

