Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: A3DSUR | ISIN: US59982U2006 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.09.24
21:29 Uhr
2,320 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 13:38 Uhr
77 Leser
Mill City Ventures III Ltd.: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Advances $2 Million To Award-Winning Holiday Light Maze Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City") (NASDAQ:MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, announced today its funding of a $2 million short-term loan to facilitate three holiday attractions being undertaken by Enchant Christmas, LLC in Las Vegas, San Jose, and Seattle.

Douglas Polinsky, Mill City CEO, stated "Enchant Christmas is the premiere holiday festival in North America, and we at Mill City are thrilled to be their financing partner." Mr. Polinsky goes on to say "Last holiday season Enchant generated $54 million in revenue over six-weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Years Day."

The loan exemplifies the growing demand for short-term funding experienced by Mill City since the beginning of 2024. Mill City continues to pursue transaction opportunities in adjudicated insurance settlements, asset-based loans, real estate backed loans, as well as other investment opportunities.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation continued demand for short-term specialty non-bank loans, the company's ability to continue growing its investment portfolio while receiving attractive returns, increased levels of competition, new products or offerings introduced by competitors, changes in the market rates of loans, and other risks.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. More information about the company can be obtained at www.sec.gov or www.millcityventures3.com.

About Enchant Christmas, LLC

More information about enchant can be obtained at www.enchantchristmas.com.

Contact:
Joseph A. Geraci
Chief Financial Officer
jg@millcityventures3.com
612-868-5815

SOURCE: Mill City Ventures III Ltd.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
