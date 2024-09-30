Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Royal Road Minerals (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that it's 50% owned Saudi Arabian joint-venture company Royal Road Arabia ("RRA"), has qualified for the Kingdom's Exploration Enablement Program which provides for the reimbursement of up to USD $2 million in exploration costs per exploration license. The qualification is specific to RRA's Jabal Sahabiyah project which comprises three contiguous exploration licenses (see Press Release January 15, 2024).

Royal Road Arabia ("RRA") is a Saudi Arabian joint-venture company owned on a 50-50% partnership basis by Royal Road and MIDU Company Limited ("MIDU"). MIDU is a Saudi Arabian investment holding company, headquartered in Jeddah, with interests across various sectors including mining, industrial, real estate development and utilities.

The Exploration Enablement Program

The Government of Saudi Arabia has developed an Exploration Enablement Program (EEP) which is designed to support exploration efforts over exploration licenses within their first five years of tenure and with a focus on Greenfields sites. The EEP allows the qualified applicant to request a reimbursement of up to USD $2 million per exploration license for costs relating to exploration activities, with certain caps per cost-item. Caps include 25% of total drilling costs, 15% of talent and labour costs up to USD $400 thousand, 70% of total local salary costs within the first 2 years up to USD $400 thousand and up to USD$1 million per license for geochemical analyses and other geoscience-related costs.

Dr. Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO, stated: "We are very grateful recipients of this exemplary and innovative initiative. The Exploration Enablement Program is an appreciable measure of Saudi Arabia's unrivalled approach to encouraging exploration investment. In our view, the Arabian Shield is one of the few pure grassroots environments which remains entirely open to the discovery of new and previously unconsidered styles of base and precious metals mineralization. The EEP comes at an opportune time as the global impact of resource depletion sets in and interest in mineral exploration recovers."

About:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Morocco. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

