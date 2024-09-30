SmartRecruiters Partners with Docusign to Streamline Recruitment Process for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, the leading provider of enterprise hiring software, today announced its ISV reseller partnership with Docusign. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both platforms, offering businesses a powerful solution to enhance their recruitment processes while reducing costs and ensuring compliance.

The partnership addresses key challenges faced by HR teams, such as the high costs associated with document handling and manual processes that slow down hiring. By integrating Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management capabilities directly into the SmartRecruiters platform, businesses can now centralize candidate documentation, minimize administrative burdens, and accelerate time-to-hire. This streamlined approach empowers HR teams to maintain a single source of truth, enabling faster, more accurate hiring decisions and driving overall organizational success.

"The SmartRecruiters and Docusign integration is a game-changer for HR teams. With our exclusive Docusign reseller agreement, SmartRecruiters is proud to offer the lowest cost per envelope in the industry. This partnership not only saves our customers money but also enables them to streamline their recruitment processes without compromising on speed, accuracy, or compliance," said Emre Demokan, Group Product Manager at SmartRecruiters.

Demokan also emphasized the importance of compliance in modern hiring practices. "Compliance is critical in today's hiring landscape, and our integration with Docusign ensures that all offer letters, contracts, and onboarding documents are secure and centralized. With real-time updates and a unified system, we minimize the risk of errors, set a new standard for compliance in recruitment, and keep all stakeholders informed."

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with SmartRecruiters by integrating the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management platform into their solution. This integration streamlines recruitment, enhances the candidate experience, improves security, and enables compliance. Together, we're redefining agreement management in recruiting by transforming the entire workflow while offering candidates an intuitive signing experience." said Eric Engleman, Senior Director of ISV Embed at Docusign.

Through this integration, SmartRecruiters and Docusign are delivering a seamless, digital-first hiring experience that enhances efficiency and improves the candidate journey.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.5 million customers and more than a billion people in more than 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With its Docusign IAM platform, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit to, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and Contract Lifecycle Management.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Superhuman Hiring by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software, and empowering them with next-gen AI functionality. SmartRecruiters' platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers, including Bosch, LinkedIn, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

