Peraso Inc. Announces Purchase Order for DUNE Platform From Kenyan WISP

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the receipt of a purchase order for its DUNE platform from a wireless Internet service provider ("WISP") in Kenya. This order marks a step forward in the deployment of 60GHz technology in Africa.

Using mmWave technology, Peraso's DUNE platform offers a robust and efficient solution for high-density environments. The DUNE platform uses phased array antenna modules that focus energy into narrow, steerable streams and supports 32 end users per access point.

The WISP will replace its existing 5GHz technology with 60GHz mmWave using the DUNE platform, which we believe will improve performance, enable higher density operation and lower cost per customer. This project will be executed in two phases: point-to-point (PTP) for backhaul and point-to-multipoint (PTMP) for last-mile access. The DUNE platform is expected to enhance the WISP's ability to scale its business across population centers in Kenya, including Nairobi and Mombasa.

"We are thrilled to be part of this project," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We believe our DUNE platform is set to change wireless connectivity in highly dense urban centers across Kenya and that it will provide a more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solution for internet providers and users."

As the WISP replaces its existing technology with Peraso's advanced DUNE system, it is expected to improve the quality of internet services for a large number of users across the WISP's network. With an estimated 22.7 million internet users in Kenya, Peraso believes the potential impact of this project could be substantial.

The DUNE platform is an innovation for Peraso, reinforcing the Company's position in the wireless communications industry. As the demand for reliable, high-speed internet continues to grow globally, Peraso remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance connectivity and user experiences.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. is a provider of advanced wireless technology solutions that enhance connectivity in high-speed environments. With a dedication to innovation and reliability, Peraso is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For additional information about Peraso and its innovative technology solutions, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products, and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the adoption of our DUNE platform in Kenya and elsewhere; timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor; antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

