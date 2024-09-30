WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, and Uniqus Consultech Inc. (Uniqus), a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG domains, today announced their strategic relationship to offer a comprehensive suite of services in Sustainability and Technical Accounting Reporting Consulting. The combination of WNS' leadership in Finance and Accounting (F&A) and cutting-edge AI capabilities with Uniqus' deep expertise in ESG, accounting, and reporting will provide unique value to clients across industries.

With sustainability goals becoming integral to businesses, there is an increasing need for across-the-board reporting that seamlessly integrates environmental, organizational, and financial information. The WNS-Uniqus services suite includes consulting, reporting, and AI-enabled data streamlining via the ESG UniVerse platform. The solutions will help enterprises in advancing their ESG compliance and reporting journey, including advanced solutions such as decarbonization, climate action and bio-diversity.

The technical accounting advisory services will help enterprises address complex accounting issues, GAAP impact studies, and policy manuals. Key services include IPO readiness, transaction accounting advisory, financial statement preparation, regulatory tax compliance, stock option accounting, audit support, and finance modernization through automation and ERP implementation. It will also offer finance analytics services that deliver CFO-level insights, business performance indicators, data visualization, finance data lake design, and finance and operational reporting design.

Together, WNS and Uniqus are already delivering enhanced value to their clients. For example,following a key acquisition, a leading biopharma company encountered significant challenges in integrating the newly acquired entity from a regulatory and compliance standpoint. WNS and Uniqus helped the client navigate the complexities of financial and accounting system integration, including the design of new business processes with the proper standards and controls. This solution spanned multiple F&A towers including Order-to-Cash (O2C), Procure-to-Pay (P2P), and Supply Chain Management (SCM), and was deployed across five entities in 31 countries.

"WNS' ongoing commitment to sustainability continues to drive both innovation and collaboration to deliver improving outcomes for all of our key stakeholders. With our deep industry knowledge, technological capabilities, and solid client relationships, we are constantly pioneering new ways to help businesses stay one step ahead of the competition. This collaboration enables Uniqus and WNS to provide organizations with a one-stop solution to streamline data management and optimize decision-making processes, equipping them with actionable insights to achieve their long-term sustainability, accounting, and risk management goals," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"We look forward to co-creating success stories across client organizations to address their diverse financial, accounting, governance and ESG requirements. WNS is a trailblazer in leading global enterprises through their transformation journeys. Together, we strive to resolve client challenges in a way that supports their business goals. Our collaboration will aid in problem solving and decision-making across various sectors, providing immediate benefits and enabling teams to reach unprecedented levels of efficiency," said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder CEO, Uniqus Consultech.

About Uniqus Consultech Inc.

Uniqus Consultech Inc. is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting Reporting, ESG and Tech Consulting. The Company was co-founded in December 2022 by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG. Abhijit Varma, a veteran technology specialist, leads Tech Consulting globally.

Uniqus has a global team of 400+ professionals led by 50+ Partners Directors across eight offices in the USA, India, and the Middle East. Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.

For more information, please visit www.uniqus.com.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

