PR Newswire
30.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
PA MEDIA APPOINTS SENIOR STANDARD EXECUTIVE JACK LEFLEY AS EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

  • LEFLEY WILL SUCCEED PETE CLIFTON WHO STEPS DOWN AFTER 10 YEARS AT HELM
  • NEW EDITOR TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND GROWING VIDEO SERVICES

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Media today announces the appointment of Jack Lefley as Editor-in-Chief.

New PA Media Editor-in-Chief, Jack Lefley

Lefley will take over from Pete Clifton, who recently decided to step down having led the national news agency's editorial operations since January 2015.

Currently Managing Editor of The Standard, Lefley, 46, will take the reins at PA Media in the New Year.

Emily Shelley, CEO of PA Media Group, said: "We've been through a highly competitive selection process featuring some outstanding external and internal candidates and Jack's track record and his vision for PA Media stood out.

"He brings together the traditional skills, strong editorial values and frontline experience needed for one of the busiest roles in news, and a detailed understanding of our customer needs."

Lefley has had a long and distinguished career at the Standard serving under six editors, rising through the editorial executive ranks since joining as a reporter in 2006.

In recent years he has overseen the switch to a 'digital first' approach and the wholesale modernisation of the 200-year-old London title's editorial operations.

He said: "Throughout my career I've always been a huge admirer of what PA does and the editorial values of accuracy, impartiality and speed that it stands for. I've relied on PA's journalism as a reporter, a news editor and editor and it's a great honour to be invited to step into Pete Clifton's considerable shoes."

"My focus will be on taking PA forward into a new era. That'll mean accelerating digital transformation, maintaining the exemplary editorial standards that define PA, growing the outstanding video services and making the best use of data in our decision making."

In July, Pete Clifton,62, announced his intention to step back from full-time work after 43 years in journalism and a decade at the helm at PA.

Clifton said: "It has been an enormous privilege to lead PA through so much change over the past decade and maintain its reputation for fast, high-quality newsgathering."

"It's the best role in journalism and I know Jack will do a brilliant job maintaining PA's position at the heart of the media landscape in the UK, Ireland and beyond."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519201/PA_Media_Jack_Lefley.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519202/PA_Media_Logo.jpg

PA Media Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pa-media-appoints-senior-standard-executive-jack-lefley-as-editor-in-chief-302262474.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
