Nitches, Inc. to Launch Revolutionary Science-Based Bioceutical Line: Pioneering the Future of Nutraceuticals

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Nitches, Inc. (OTC Pink:NICH), an emerging company focused on bioceuticals , nutraceuticals and the biotech industry, is excited to announce the forthcoming launch of its cutting-edge science-based bioceutical product line. After extensive research and collaboration with top-tier scientists, doctors, and FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, Nitches is poised to unveil a suite of revolutionary products designed to enhance human performance and well-being.

Scheduled for release in October 2024, this groundbreaking line will introduce three meticulously formulated bioceutical products, each developed with the highest standards of scientific rigor and innovation. The company's proprietary formulations have been crafted in collaboration with leading experts and manufactured in FDA-registered and routinely audited facilities in the United States. Adhering to the most stringent standards, including FDA 21 CFR 111 - Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), and certifications such as NSF and ISO-90001, Nitches ensures unparalleled quality and safety in every product.

"We have invested countless hours in research, data analysis, and professional input to bring these groundbreaking products to market," said Mr Morgan, CEO of Nitches. "Our team has collaborated with a diverse group of doctors, scientists, and specialized labs to create formulations that have the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for people across the globe."

The upcoming product line is aimed at supporting a wide range of health and wellness needs, catering to both teenagers and adults. Nitches' commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its thorough approach to product development, from initial concept through final formulation. Each product is backed by robust scientific research, ensuring it meets the highest standards of efficacy and safety.

Key Highlights:

• Revolutionary Formulations: Nitches' new bioceutical line features science-backed ingredients, developed with input from leading researchers and healthcare professionals.

• Uncompromising Quality: All products are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities under stringent cGMP guidelines, maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality assurance.

• Global Impact: Designed to enhance the human experience, these products are tailored to meet the needs of a diverse consumer base, from teenagers to adults.

Nitches is currently in the final stages of discovery and formulation and is preparing to reveal detailed information about the product line, including ingredients, benefits, and usage, in the coming weeks. The official launch event will take place in October, where the company will provide a comprehensive overview of the new products and their potential to revolutionize the nutraceutical industry.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting development in the wellness space," added [CEO's Name]. "Our goal is to create products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of consumers looking for high-quality, science-based solutions to support their health and wellness."

As Nitches prepares to introduce these products to the market, the company invites investors, partners, and the public to stay tuned for upcoming announcements and the official product unveiling in October. With this launch, Nitches is set to redefine the bioceutical landscape, bringing innovative, science-driven solutions to consumers around the world.

Media Contact:

John Morgan

Info@nitchescorp.com

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC: NICH) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing and marketing high-quality lifestyle and wellness products. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Nitches partners with industry leaders to create products that enhance the well-being of people worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan

Ceo

info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches Inc