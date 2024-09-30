Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 14:35 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baise Municipal Government: The China-ASEAN (Baise-Cao Bang) Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference Held in Nanning

NANNING, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24, the China-ASEAN (Baise-Cao Bang) Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference, hosted by the CPC Baise Municipal Committee and Baise Municipal Government, took place in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. Nearly 200 entrepreneurial representatives from the Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other regions in China, as well as from Vietnamese enterprises, attended the conference.

Official Launch of the Zhejiang Businessmen<div id=

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At this conference, 19 projects were signed, with a total investment of 20.663 billion yuan. These projects cover a wide range of fields, demonstrating strong innovation capabilities and promising development prospects. They will provide robust support for Baise City to accelerate its high-level opening-up both domestically and internationally, and assist Guangxi in establishing a convenient operation environment for domestic and international dual circulation markets.

China and Vietnam are good neighbors, friends and partners. Baise City and Cao Bang Province are connected by mountains and rivers, share similar customs, and enjoy extensive cultural exchanges. Their cooperation in various fields is very close, particularly in industrial chain and supply chain collaboration. In August of this year, during a visit to Cao Bang Province by a Baise delegation, both sides reached a broad consensus on cooperation in areas such as friendly exchanges, cross-border tourism, cross-border agriculture, connectivity, and border control. The convening of the China-ASEAN (Baise-Cao Bang) Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference is a concrete action to implement the cooperation consensus between Baise City and Cao Bang Province, aligning with the common interests and aspirations of both sides.

At the conference, the Zhejiang Businessmen (Baise-ASEAN) Overseas Cooperation Center, jointly initiated by the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Supporting Zhejiang Businessmen's Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce in China, and the Baise Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, was officially launched. This center will leverage Baise's multiple advantages as a frontier for opening-up, transportation hub, and industrial cluster to promote deeper exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises, helping them share opportunities, foster mutual growth, and venture into international markets.

Source: Baise Municipal Government


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.