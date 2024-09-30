Acquired by Yinson Renewables earlier this year, the project is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 260 GWh. Malaysia-based energy company Yinson Renewables has announced the entry into its full operational phase of the 97 MWp Matarani solar plant, located in the department of Arequipa, after the start of energy export and sale last July. Matarani is located in the Mollendo desert - one of the regions with the highest solar radiation in the world - and is currently Peru's third largest renewable energy facility, including both solar and wind. It is expected to have an annual production ...

