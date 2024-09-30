Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Secures $5.4 Million Purchase Order from a Major Defense Customer for the Optimus System, a Fully Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Platform

Ondas' purchase orders received during third quarter 2024 now total $14.4 million, including $9.0 million in orders for the Iron Drone Raider

Optimus Systems will be deployed by a major defense customer to assist in critical asset protection and aerial border security

Order signifies the further adoption of Ondas' portfolio of autonomous drone platforms in the global defense sector, with the Optimus System joining the Iron Drone Raider for deployment in military security operations

The Optimus System is a military grade autonomous platform uniquely capable of persistent remote operations in harsh complex aerial environments including with limited access to GPS and wireless connectivity

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), has received a $5.4 million order for the delivery of multiple Optimus Systems from a major defense customer intended for critical asset protection and border security. The Optimus System has been extensively utilized by various governmental and commercial customers worldwide, carrying out thousands of operational drone flights without human intervention under challenging environmental conditions and in densely populated areas.

"We are thrilled to secure this order for our Optimus System from a major defense customer, signifying an expansion of our capabilities in serving the security needs of the large global military markets," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas and OAS. "With this order, we can now point to a portfolio of capabilities including two best-in-class aerial platforms - Optimus, along with our Iron Drone Raider counter-drone system, being adopted for live military security operations. We believe the Optimus System's high reliability and ability to perform continuous 24/7 remote drone operations including missions in complex, GPS-denied aerial environments are a significant differentiator for the platform with military customers."

"Global military customers are seeking to respond to rapid technological changes and integrate drones into combat and security operations. Increasingly, fully autonomous systems, built to military grade standards like Optimus, are required for scalability and effective operations, whereas most commercial drone-in-a-box competitors are deployed across smaller and less rugged and capable docking stations. We believe both our Optimus System and our Iron Drone Raider counter-drone platform have significant and growing market opportunities addressing urgent security needs for defense markets worldwide," Brock concluded.

The Optimus System is already deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, providing security and aerial data services across commercial and governmental markets. The Optimus System provides fleets of automated drones that are operated from a remote operating center and do not require on-the-ground human intervention. They function as a task force capable of simultaneously collecting and providing critical information for a variety of customer requirements. Each Optimus System, networked as fleet infrastructure, includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes for 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Optimus drones cover up to 30 square miles surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling each drone within the fleet to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center. The Company's Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit has secured an aggregate $14.4 million of orders the third quarter of 2024. This includes $9.0 million of purchases orders previously received from a major military customer, marking the initial adoption of the Iron Drone Raider system in defense markets. The Iron Drone Raider system is an advanced counter-drone solution designed to protect critical infrastructures and populations from aerial threats from hostile drones.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?

